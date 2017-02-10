Horror fans haven't seen the iconic killer Michael Myers on screen since Rob Zombie's Halloween II, which is not what most would call a beloved entry in the franchise. In the years since, there have been talks of a remake or reboot of some sort and yesterday, we got confirmation from John Carpenter himself that a new Halloween movie is happening and will hit theaters next year. Shockingly, it will be Danny McBride and David Gordon Green behind the new movie, Halloween Returns, who are responsible for movies like Pineapple Express and Your Highness. Now, Danny McBride has confirmed that it is not going to be a remake.

Cinema Blend recently talked to Danny McBride about the new Halloween movie, which he is co-writing with David Gordon Green. According to him, it is not a remake and will actually follow in the footsteps of the first two John Carpenter directed Halloween movies. Here is what he had to say about it.

"You know, it's not a remake. It's actually, it's gonna continue the story of Michael Myers in a really grounded way. And for our mythology, we're focusing mainly in the first two movies and what that sets up and then where the story can go from there."

Even though Danny McBride and David Gordon Green are primarily known for their work in the comedy world, it has been made clear that this new Halloween won't be making use of that aspect of their skillset. When the announcement was made, Danny McBride said "nobody will be laughing," which is probably the best thing when it comes to a Michael Myers movie. It is also worth noting that Danny McBride is starring in the upcoming Alien: Covenant, so he seems to be perfectly capable of doing work outside of the comedy world. John Carpenter and Ridley Scott certainly seem to think so. In case you missed it, here is what John Carpenter, who will be serving as an Executive Producer on the movie, had to say about it in his recent announcement.

"So you say you want a Revolution? You want to shake things up and bring back Halloween and make it rock again? Well so do I. So here's the announcement you've all been waiting for: David Gordon Green and Danny McBride are joining the project to complete the creative team. David and Danny will write the script together and David will direct. I will continue in my executive producer role to consult and offer my advice and feedback as needed. David and Danny both came to my office recently with Jason Blum and shared their vision for the new movie and...WOW. They get it. I think you're gonna dig it. They blew me away. I might even do the music. Maybe. It could be kind of cool. And you'll get to see it in theaters on October 19th, 2018."

While many Halloween fans may still find it hard to believe that the guys who made Eastbound & Down are now tasked with re-launching the franchise, it should at least be comforting to know that this won't be another remake. It seems like this is a "don't mess with perfection" situation. Plus, Rob Zombie already took a stab at a remake and it really didn't work that well. It is also interesting to note that this new Halloween movie will be mostly focusing on the first two movies, in terms of mythology. That is also probably a good idea, since the franchise really went off the rails for a while. Halloween III didn't have anything to do with Michael Myers, instead following a story about Halloween masks that kill kids in the producer's plans to turn the franchise into an anthology series. While many fans love Halloween 4 and the mythology it sets up, there is a big gap of time between 2 and 4 that would allow for a new take on the story without destroying what has come before it.

So, while we still don't have a ton of details about the new Halloween movie, we know that David Gordon Green is directing and that it won't be a straight-up reboot. Probably more of a "requel," by the sound of it. Also, if we're lucky, John Carpenter will be doing the music, which would certainly delight horror fans. The new Halloween is currently slated for release on October 19, 2018. We will be sure to keep you posted as more details on the movie become available.