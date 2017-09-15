She's back! The upcoming Halloween reboot is really picking up some steam and now Blumhouse Productions has released some new, exciting, official details on the movie. The studio has confirmed that Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred in John Carpenter's original horror classic and several of the sequels, will reprise her role as Laurie Strode in the new Halloween movie.

Blumhouse is producing the new Halloween reboot, which will also have John Carpenter returning to executive produce and possibly score the movie. David Gordon Green (Pineapple Express) is set to direct and co-write the movie with his longtime collaborator Danny McBride (Alien: Covenant). Blumhouse's update also confirmed that the movie's release date, which will ensure the new Halloween arrives just in time for the holiday next year.

"You've been asking for updates on Halloween, well, we've got one! Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode in Halloween, released by Universal Pictures on October 19, 2018.#HalloweenMovie"

It also sounds like this new movie will simply be titled Halloween, just as the original 1978 classic was. It has been said previously that this upcoming reboot won't completely reset the series, but it will ignore much of what happened in the later sequels. Considering that Jamie Lee Curtis is returning, that is absolutely confirmed, since she was killed by Michael Myers in Halloween: Resurrection somewhat unceremoniously. This movie has a chance to fix what happened in the later sequels that wound up getting away from the classic entries in the series. Blumhouse also revealed the first, brief synopsis for the new Halloween, which promises an epic final match between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers.

"Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago."

It has been quite some time since we've seen Michael Myers on screen, which was in Rob Zombie's maligned Halloween II. It has been much longer since we've seen an arguably good Halloween movie, which was probably Halloween: H20. By the time this new Halloween reboot arrives in theaters, it will have been 20 years since that movie and 40 years since the franchise made its debut. It's time for Michael Myers to return and it's time for another great Halloween movie.

Production is expected to start soon on the new Halloween, so we should be hearing some more casting news soon. Having Jamie Lee Curtis come back is certainly a great place to start. Blumhouse also released a photo featuring Curtis with her on-screen, serial killer brother lurking in the background, which you can check out for yourself below. We will be sure to keep you up to date as more details on the Halloween reboot are made available.