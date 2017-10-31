This time next year, fans will be able to see a new Halloween movie in theaters, and not only that, but the first in over 15 years to feature Jamie Lee Curtis as her iconic character Laurie Strode. Since today is the actual Halloween holiday, the actress decided to share a bloody new promo photo, featuring her and her on-screen brother, Michael Myers, laying in a pile of leaves. The photo also shows her blouse ripped, with a rather nasty gash on her arm, presumably caused by her brother and his butcher knife. Here's what the actress had to say on social media this All Hallows Eve.

"Some Wounds Never Heal. Michael & I will see you all next Halloween."

The #H40 hashtag symbolizes the 40th Anniversary of this iconic franchise, with the original Halloween movie from director John Carpenter hitting theaters on October 25, 1978. Last May, it was confirmed that this new Halloween sequel will bring back John Carpenter as an executive producer, with Jason Blum's Blumhouse Productions producing alongside original Halloween producer Malek Akkad, under his Trancas International Films banner. It was then confirmed just last month that Jamie Lee Curtis will be back as Laurie Strode, which immediately made this project even more anticipated by horror fans everywhere.

It was confirmed in February that director David Gordon Green was taking the helm, working from a script that he is co-writing with his fellow Eastbound & Down co-creator Danny McBride. Just a few days later, Danny McBride confirmed that this project is not in fact a remake, and that it will follow the first two Halloween movies, which John Carpenter and Debra Hill both wrote, and both featured Laurie Strode. The franchise continued throughout the 1980s and 1990s with Halloween III: Season of the Witch, 1988's Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, 1989's Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, and 1995's Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, but it was only the last two original movies, 1998's Halloween H20: 20 Years Later and Halloween: Resurrection in 2002, that brought back Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode.

Production on this sequel is said to begin sometime this fall, and while no production start date was given, we did recently learn about one new cast member. Earlier this month, actress Judy Greer entered talks to play Laurie Strode's daughter, Karen Strode. If production is in fact starting soon, then it's possible we may get more casting reports soon, but as of now, Jamie Lee Curtis and Judy Greer are the only cast members attached. It also remains to be seen who will play Michael Myers himself, since a slew of actors have portrayed the killer over the years, most recently, Tyler Mane in Rob Zombie's 2009 Halloween remake, and John Conning in his sequel, 2011's Halloween II.

The most recent update we have on the project was from just a few week ago, when it was confirmed that, on top of serving as an executive producer, John Carpenter will provide the score for this Halloween sequel, like he did on the original. Hopefully this is the first of many photos that Jamie Lee Curtis will be sending out, once filming begins in earnest on Halloween. Until then, take a look at this new image from Jamie Lee Curtis Twitter below.