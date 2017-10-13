For whatever reason, the Friday the 13th franchise can't seem to get going again, but Jason's biggest rival, Michael Myers, is coming back to the big screen next year. John Carpenter, the man who directed the original Halloween and brought the modern slasher movie to life, is on board as an executive producer. So, even though he isn't directing, he's pretty heavily involved. Now we have word that he's officially signed on to score the soundtrack for the Halloween reboot as well. It's early, but this sounds like it could be awesome.

The horror legend has been doing scores for his movies for a very long time now and did the score for the original Halloween, including coming up with that iconic theme. Music has been his main focus these days, but he hasn't actually scored a Halloween movie since Halloween III: Season of the Witch, otherwise known as the one that doesn't have Michael Myers in it. But in a recent interview with Billboard about his upcoming tour, John Carpenter revealed that he's been persuaded to do the music for this upcoming Halloween movie. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I am an executive producer and it looks clear to me that I've made a deal to do the music."

John Carpenter has said previously that he was considering coming back to do the score for this Halloween, but hadn't confirmed it. Apparently, the folks over at Blumhouse, who are producing the reboot, along with director David Gordon Green (Pineapple Express) somehow convinced him to commit to it. As for what we can expect from the soundtrack this time around? Carpenter doesn't know yet, but he's got some ideas.

"There are many options. I'll be consulting with the director to see what he feels. I could create a new score, we could update the old score and amplify it, or we could combine those two things. I'll have to see the movie to see what it requires."

Having the man who created Halloween on as an executive producer and to do the score will benefit this reboot tremendously. But this movie has a lot going for it beyond that. For one, Jamie Lee Curtis is coming back as Laurie Strode for the first time since her unceremonious death in Halloween: Resurrection. To that point, it's been said that this reboot will ignore every single Halloween sequel, meaning that it will be a direct sequel of sorts to John Carpenter's original movie. This movie has a chance to undo a lot of what went wrong in the later sequels.

David Gordon Green co-wrote the script for the Halloween reboot with Danny McBride (This is the End), who is primarily known for comedy. That may seem like an odd pair, but Carpenter has praised their take and this movie is starting to sound pretty great. Plus, it's coming out on October 19, 2018, which will put it out just in time for Halloween. Billboard getting confirmation that John Carpenter is doing the score just adds to the excitement. Earlier today, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross released their own take on the classic Halloween theme, but it's not clear if that is being used in the movie.