In honor of Friday the 13th and the upcoming release of John Carpenter's Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1978, Nine Inch Nails mastermind, Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross have released their take on Carpenter's iconic Halloween theme song and the results are chilling. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have been busy with the release of 2 new Nine Inch Nails EPs and the score for Ken Burns' highly acclaimed Vietnam War docuseries. If that weren't enough, the group has also been playing sporadic tour dates to promote the new EPs and a third EP is due out before the end of the year.

In a statement released on the Nine Inch Nails Facebook page, Trent Reznor paid tribute to John Carpenter while also blaming him for turning the musician into who he is today. Reznor explains.

"I clearly remember my friends and I at 13 years old conning our parents into letting us see Halloween when it came out in 1978. We left the theatre forever changed. We were damaged and scarred, with the sh!t genuinely scared out of us and that theme stuck firmly in our heads. John Carpenter, it's your fault that I turned out the way I did."

Reznor is not alone when it comes to the massive influence that John Carpenter has left on the music industry. Carpenter's revolutionary use of analog synthesizers when scoring Halloween became a hallmark of horror movies to follow as well as influencing a new crop of musicians like Mike Patton, Symmetry, Desire and Chromatics, Cliff Martinez, and SURVIVE have taken elements of Carpenter's signature sound.

The new version of the Halloween score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross stays pretty true to the original, while adding a new depth and creepiness to it that is distinctly the handy work of Reznor and Ross. The new version even has the blessing of John Carpenter, who called the new version impressive. Carpenter had this to say.

"Moody and dark, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross' version of Halloween does amazing justice to the original. I'm impressed

The new version adds atmospherics that up the ante on the suspense and when it feels like it's ready to let you go, it jumps right into a deconstructed drum beat that you don't want to stop playing. In other words, it's awesome. Reznor and Ross' version of the theme will be previewed on October 31st at a playback held in complete darkness at the Institute Of Light in London as part of a Pitchback Playback event.

John Carpenter is getting ready to hit the road to support his newly recorded Anthology record, which includes a special Halloween night show at the Hollywood Palladium. Tickets are almost sold out, so grab them while you still can. Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1978, comes out on October 20th through Sacred Bones Records in a variety of different limited edition assortments and vinyl packages that will also be available on Carpenter's tour stops this fall. As for the new version of the Halloween theme by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the song can be heard courtesy of the Sacred Bones Records YouTube channel below.