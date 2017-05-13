Danny McBride is taking notes from the past to bring the Halloween Returns reboot back to its horror glory. When it was announced earlier this year that director David Gordon Lee (Eastbound and Down, Pineapple Express) and Danny McBride were going to reboot the iconic horror series it left a lot of people scratching their heads. Even after the blessing of original director/screenwriter John Carpenter, who will also serve as a consultant and executive producer on the reboot, fans were still left feeling a bit strange about the choice of the duo behind Your Highness taking a stab at the Halloween franchise.

McBride was recently on the Empire Film Podcast where he discussed how he and Gordon Green hope to stay faithful to the original movies. Here's what he had to say.

"Look at where the Halloween franchise has gone. There's a lot of room for improvement. David and I are coming from it as, we are horror fans, and we are humongous fans of John Carpenter and of what he did with the original Halloween, so I think from watching this and being disappointed by other versions of this series, I think we're just trying to strip it down and just take it back to what was so good about the original."

The first two movies in the Halloween series are iconic and the only two that had involvement from Carpenter and producer Debra Hill. After that, the series started to lose some of its original creative spark and charm. After talking about his disappointment of where the series went after the first two movies, McBride discussed what it would take to make Michael Myers and Halloween scary again. Read what he had to say below.

"It was just very simple and just achieved that level of horror that wasn't corny and it wasn't turning Michael Myers into some supernatural being that couldn't be killed. That stuff to me isn't scary. I want to be scared by something that I really think could happen."

Danny McBride goes on to say that in his opinion, things are a lot scarier when they're real and plausible.

"I think it's much more horrifying to be scared by someone standing in the shadows while you're taking the trash out as opposed to someone who can't be killed pursuing you."

There you have it, Michael Myers will not be an immortal supernatural killer this time around. As previously stated, long time fans are still wondering if the McBride and Gordon Green duo are the right choice or if a reboot is even necessary. McBride, who is a giant horror fan also talked about the subject of skepticism and reboots in general. It seems that he and Gordon Green are trying to make a reboot that they (and hopefully fans of Halloween) would want to see. Here's what he had to say about reboots and the duo's passion for the project.

"I'm the same way, I'll be the first person to go online and bitch about someone rebooting something, like "why are you doing this?" So for us, we were like we have to make sure that this is something we actually would want to see or else it's not worth doing. We came up with a take that we thought was cool, and then we actually went and pitched to John Carpenter, and he loved it, he was into it. It was like insane to have his seal of approval and to have him respond to where we were talking about taking Michael Myers next."

McBride and Gordon Green's take on Halloween will be released on October 19th, 2018. If McBride and Gordon Green stick to their principles, we could end up with a really strong addition to the Halloween series. Let's hope they can persuade Carpenter to dust off the synthesizers to compose the score.