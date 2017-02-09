In the biggest WTF news of the week, it is being reported that David Gordon Green, the man responsible for such comedy classics as Pineapple Express and Your Highness, will direct the new horror sequel/reboot Halloween Returns, which brings iconic slasher Michael Myers back to the big screen. Green will be working from a script he co-wrote with comedic actor Danny McBride.

This is all very much real and true. And it was confirmed as such on Facebook by none other than horror maestro himself John Carpenter, who directed the 1978 classic that started it all, Halloween. The movie is being produced by Blumhouse on a relatively small budget. Here's what John Carpenter, who serves as a producer, had to say about the interesting move to bring in the creator and producer of HBO's hit series Eastbound & Down and Vice Principles.

"So you say you want a Revolution? You want to shake things up and bring back Halloween and make it rock again? Well so do I. So here's the announcement you've all been waiting for: David Gordon Green and Danny McBride are joining the project to complete the creative team. David and Danny will write the script together and David will direct. I will continue in my executive producer role to consult and offer my advice and feedback as needed. David and Danny both came to my office recently with Jason Blum and shared their vision for the new movie and...WOW. They get it. I think you're gonna dig it. They blew me away. I might even do the music. Maybe. It could be kind of cool. And you'll get to see it in theaters on October 19th, 2018."

It was previously reported that John Carpenter had planned to do the music for this new horror reboot, which is not exactly a sequel or a straight-up remake. John Carpenter goes onto confirm the release date is, in fact, October 19, 2018. This will be almost exactly 40 years after the first movie hit theaters. About the announcement, David Gordon Green had this to say.

"John Carpenter's Halloween was a monumental horror film experience for me and millions of film fans. It's an honor to be working with this creative team to carve a new path in the tale of Michael Myers."

Danny McBride adds this, commenting on his notoriety as a comedic talent more so than a man who has ever made a single horror movie.

"David and I are thrilled to step outside of our comedic collaborations and dive into a dark and vicious horror. Nobody will be laughing."

Producer Malek Akkad also chimed in with these thoughts on Halloween Returns.

"It's been a long journey with many starts and stops. But I can honestly say that I've never been more excited than by the team that we have assembled for the new 'Halloween'. I truly feel this film will thrill fans, old and new, as well as being a high point in this legendary franchise."

It was previously announced that John Carpenter will be executive producing alongside Malek Akkad for Trancas and Jason Blum producing for Blumhouse. David Gordon Green and Danny McBride have also entered the fray as executive producers under their Rough House Pictures banner. Zanne Devine and David Thwaites are overseeing the movie for MiraMax, which is co-financing with Blumhouse.