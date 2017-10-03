Just a few weeks after Miramax and Universal's new Halloween sequel brought Jamie Lee Curtis back as Laurie Strode, the studios have found the actress to play Laurie Strode's daughter. Judy Greer had entered negotiations to portray Karen Strode, although no specific details were given about the character, aside from her name. Blumhouse Productions is teaming with both Miramax and Universal Pictures, which will distribute the film worldwide in the fall of 2018. While Judy Greer is the first new cast member to join the franchise, it will be interesting to see what other cast members will come aboard as we get closer to production starting.

Back in mid-May, writer Danny McBride revealed during a new interview that he has been "cracking away" at the script with his co-writer David Gordon Green, who has been set to direct. While no specific production start date has been given, it seems that the project has the blessing of the original Halloween director John Carpenter, who loves the script that Danny McBride and David Gordon Green have written, with the filmmaker even stating that he would like to compose the score for this new project. Whether or not that will happen remains to be seen, but John Carpenter is said to be very involved in this project.

Universal has set an October 19, 2018 release date for Halloween, which puts it up against another highly-anticipated revamp, Sony's The Girl in the Spider's Web, starring Claire Foy, along with Warner Bros.' Jungle Book Origins, which marks Andy Serkis' directorial debut. Unlike some highly-anticipated horror movies like Rings and the now-dead Friday the 13th reboot that kept pushing their release date, Halloween producer Jason Blum is dangerously determined to get the film ready for this intended release date. In fact, he was even so bold in a recent interview to suggest that fans could "kill" him, "behead" him or even "chop off my hand," if he doesn't deliver this film to waiting audiences on October 19, 2018. Bold words to be sure, but he insisted that statement was "on the record," although if the cast keeps coming together, he should have no problem emerging from this production with his head and appendages intact.

Many fans got excited in February when Danny McBride confirmed this project is not a Halloween remake, adding that it follows the first two movies, and that their story continues from there. While John Carpenter didn't direct the 1981 sequel Halloween II, he did return to co-write the script with Debra Hill, although that project was the last Halloween movie John Carpenter and Debra Hill were involved in. It seems this remake will essentially ignore the events from all of the movies after Halloween II, including the 2007 Halloween remake and its 2009 sequel, both of which were directed by Rob Zombie.

Malek Akkad, whose company Trancas International Films has produced the series since the original 1978 classic, is producing along with Jason Blum's Blumhouse and Miramax. Director David Gordon Green and writer Danny McBride are also serving as executive producers through their Rough House Pictures company, alongside John Carpenter. Deadline first broke the news on Judy Greer's casting, which could be the first casting reports of many as we get closer to production starting. Judy Greer is currently filming Ant-Man and the Wasp, and she has a number of projects in post-production such as Clint Eastwood's The 15:17 to Paris, Richard Linklater's Where'd You Go Bernadette and Nick Hamm's Driven.