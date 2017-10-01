Director David Gordon Green's new Halloween movie has a lot of input from horror legend John Carpenter who directed and scored the first movie back in 1978. It's been known since the movie was announced that Carpenter was on board as an executive producer, but it was not clear just how much he would be involved with the project. Producer Jason Blum recently sat down with ComingSoon and explained the John Carpenter his heavily involved with the new Halloween sequel and that the larger decisions are not made until they have his stamp of approval.

Just getting John Carpenter's blessing to make the new Halloween movie was enough for David Gordon Green and his team, but it's becoming more apparent that Carpenter is in it for the creative long haul as producer Jason Blum revealed. When asked about John Carpenter's involvement in the movie, Blum had this to say.

"We don't take any big steps without his approval, so for instance hiring David and Danny (McBride) he approved. He approved their pitch, he approved their first script. He approved bringing back Jamie Lee Curtis. So anytime we make a big creative turn he's involved with that and we don't do it without his blessing."

This is definitely exciting news for Halloween fans that have already been hyped for a back-to-basics approach that Gordon Green and co-writer Danny McBride have promised. As it turns out, John Carpenter is just as excited about the project as a purely creative experience as opposed to financial gain. Blum explains.

"We went to him and asked him to be involved. There was no contractual, financial or any other obligation to have him on this movie. We went back and asked him to join us again."

The first two movies in the Halloween series are legendary and the only two that had involvement from Carpenter and producer Debra Hill. After that, the series started to lose some of its original creative spark and charm. So, the return of Carpenter to the project is definitely a welcome return in more ways than one.

It was also recently revealed that John Carpenter is interested in scoring the movie, which if holds to be true, is huge news. Carpenter's iconic score of the original Halloween movie is just as iconic and recognizable as the movie itself. The moody theme was composed in a tricky 5/4 meter and is rumored to have taken Carpenter 3 days to complete, written on the piano and performed by Carpenter alone.

John Carpenter's heavy involvement in the new Halloween movie is exceptional news for fans of the original set of movies as well as David Gordon Green and producer Jason Blum. Many people balked at the idea of the dude behind Pineapple Express helming the new movie, but it looks as if Carpenter's seal of approval has taken away any unease that fans might have had in the beginning. Check out the rest of the interview with Jason Blum courtesy of ComingSoon.