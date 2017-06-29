While a report from last week claimed that production won't resume on Han Solo: A Star Wars Story until July 10, it seems Ron Howard might be ahead of schedule. The director sent out an image from his first day on the set of this Star Wars spin-off, hinting that he filmed a "cool scene" today. Since the earlier report stated that the new director, who takes over for Phil Lord and Chris Miller was going to spend the next few weeks looking over all of the footage that has been shot so far, it's possible that he was simply rehearsing a scene to be filmed in the weeks ahead. Here's what he had to say on social media earlier today.

"Cool scene today but I'm afraid this is the most revealing image I dare share from my 1st day on the set of the Untitled Han Solo movie."

The image in question from Ron Howard's Twitter was from the floor of the set, which showed only the filmmaker's shoes, some water bottles, and some headphones on a table that he was presumably using. Earlier this week, the filmmaker shared another photo from the EuroStar high-speed train he was taking from Paris to London, where the Han Solo spin-off was being shot before production shut down.

Ron Howard also revealed earlier this week that there is already "a lot of really great work there," in reference to the footage shot by Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Ever since the filmmakers, best known for comedies like 21 Jump Street, were fired from the project last week, there has been plenty of rumors about what really happened on the set, including a report from this week that claimed LucasFilm was so disappointed in Alden Ehrenreich's performance that they had to bring in an acting coach. There were other reports that compared Alden Ehrenreich's performance to the zany Jim Carrey character Ace Ventura. Alden Ehrenreich himself was the first to voice his concerns about how Phil Lord and Chris Miller's "screwball comedy" was bringing an unexpected angle to the iconic character.

Production began in late January on Han Solo: A Star Wars Story, with the first Han Solo cast photo sent out a month later, which featured Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Phoebe Waller Bridge, Joonas Suotamo in his Chewbacca costume and directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller. The filmmakers even took part in a special Omaze video with Warwick Davis, where they revealed a brand new alien creature who was just hanging out on the set. There was reportedly just a few weeks left of principal photography when Phil Lord and Chris Miller were unceremoniously fired, although there are five weeks of reshoots already built into the schedule.

Another report from earlier this week claimed that the iconic Jabba the Hutt from Return of the Jedi will have an important role to play. While this has not been confirmed by LucasFilm, like all of the other rumors about Han Solo: A Star Wars Story, this report claimed this element of the story will likely not be removed, which will offer details about Han Solo's sorted history with Jabba the Hutt. No specifics were given about how large or small a role Jabba may have, but since this movie will take place before A New Hope, it would make sense to throw Jabba in the mix. While we wait for more on Han Solo: A Star Wars Story, take a look at Ron Howard's first photo from the set.