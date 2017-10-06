For the one or two Star Wars fans who haven't seen Star Wars: The Force Awakens, there is a big spoiler coming up right now. Han Solo (Harrison Ford) was killed by his own son, Ben Solo, a.k.a. Kylo Ren, but, as in many franchises, death is not always as final as one would think. In fact, Harrison Ford was asked in an interview last year if there was any chance Han Solo could return, stating that, "Anything is possible in space," but now it seems he's changed his tune. During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, host Ryan Seacrest posed the question once again, asking if Han Solo could in fact return, but it seems that won't happen anymore.

"He's dead. I'd been begging to die for the cause for a couple of years. I thought Han Solo's got no mama, got no papa, doesn't believe in The Force. What can we do here? What's his ultimate utility? To sacrifice himself for others. Well, they figured out a different idea, but it worked for them, worked for me, and they brought on some fresh horses."

In previous Star Wars movies, it had been possible to bring back the dead, so to speak, as "Force Ghosts," with characters such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker and Yoda, but there has never been a Force Ghost of a character who wasn't a Jedi. Since Han Solo was practically the opposite of a Jedi, there's no chance for any sort of a Force Ghost, but there could still be flashbacks and other devices that could be used to bring this rogue smuggler back in this iconic galaxy far, far away.

One possibility could be in another one of Rey's (Daisy Ridley) "Forceback" scenes, such as the one that took place in Star Wars: The Force Awakens when she first touched Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) lightsaber for the first time, at Maz Kanata's (Lupita Nyong'o) castle. With Rey now undergoing some sort of training with Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, on the hidden planet of Ahch-To, many have wondered if more of these "Forceback" scenes will happen as she continues training with Luke's lightsaber, which we've seen in the first and only trailer to be released thus far.

Fans will get to see Han Solo on the big screen next year with Disney and LucasFilm's currently untitled spin-off, but fans will be seeing a much younger Han Solo, played by Alden Ehrenreich. Since the story is reportedly set 10 years before the events of A New Hope, it will provide an origin story for this young smuggler, long before he meets Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Mos Eisley Cantina in Star Wars: A New Hope. Take a look at the video player below, where Harrison Ford confirms once and for all that his version of Han Solo is not coming back in the Star Wars universe, courtesy of Live With Kelly and Ryan YouTube.