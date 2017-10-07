The new Star Wars: From A Certain Point of View book is celebrating 40 years of A New Hope by filling in some of the backstory for some of the side characters in the iconic movie. The book tells 40 different stories and the latest one has to do with fan favorite character, Greedo, and what was going through his mind while he was waiting for Han Solo in the Mos Eisley Cantina. It turns out that Greedo had more than money on his mind. The Certain Point of View book was just released last week and many Star Wars fans have found it to be highly entertaining.

Greedo is the Rodian bounty hunter, portrayed by Larry Ward in A New Hope, who grew up on Tatooine in Mos Espa. During the Clone Wars, he was hired by the Trade Federation to carry out nefarious deeds and he was sometimes hired by crime lord, Jabba the Hutt for various mercenary jobs. Greedo's most famous job for Jabba was his attempt at capturing Han Solo after Jabba placed a bounty on his head for dumping some illicit cargo owned to avoid arrest, which ended in backfire when Solo killed Greedo.

There has been a lot of conspiracy surrounding the death of Greedo and who shot first, but Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View gives us some insight behind Greedo's personal intentions to kill Han Solo. In A New Hope, Greedo is hunting Solo for money or the trade in of the Millennium Falcon to repay the debt to Jabba the Hutt. But when Han Solo refuses and says that he'd rather die, Greedo responds by saying that was his plan all along. It's in this statement that we learn that Greedo's motivation in doing Solo in came from a deeply personal place.

Heroic Hollywood reports that Greedo was once was in love with a girl named Uncelta, who was stolen from him by the heroic, but scummy rogue Han Solo. As a result, Han made his fight with Greedo personal and that explains why Greedo made his intent to kill Solo obvious instead of him paying his debt. Greedo was clearly heartbroken by the events and attempted his own street revenge. An excerpt from the book reads.

"He (Greedo) would never understand what Uncelta had found so appealing in Solo all those years ago. The smugger had always been a worthless excuse for a man, while Uncelta had been everything Greedo had cherished in a woman. Greedo would have loved her as she deserved to be loved. Not dallied with her like that Corellian scumbag had chosen to do."

Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View goes on to tell a slew of backstories for minor (is there really a minor character in Star Wars?) characters in a creative reimagining of the Star Wars universe. We've also learned about a particular gay Stormtrooper romance as well as Boba Fett's "no disintegrations" mystery. It isn't clear if any of Greedo's bad romance will turn up in the Han Solo movie, but it seems doubtful. Regardless, you can read more from the Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View over at HeroicHollywood.