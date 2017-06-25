Last week, LucasFilm made the jaw-dropping announcement that directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller will no longer be at the helm of Han Solo: A Star Wars Story, with just three weeks left of production. Just a few days later, Ron Howard was confirmed to step in and take their place, and today a new parody video reveals that one of the most hated characters in the Star Wars universe, Jar Jar Binks, wants to use this opportunity of a new director stepping in to put him in the movie and start a comeback for the character. Thankfully, this is only a parody, and it will not likely happen for real.

Funny or Die debuted a new video that features an individual disguised through a silhouette that is calling for the return for Jar Jar Binks in the new Han Solo Star Wars movie. Most discerning fans will realize right away that this figure beneath the silhouette and disguised voice is actually Jar Jar Binks himself, since the silhouette clearly resembles the character's unique face, with the use of Jar Jar's oft-used phrase "meesa" clearly revealing that this person is actually Jar Jar trying to get back into the Star Wars franchise through this movie.

While it seems highly unlikely that this will happen, it is actually feasible that this character could return in this movie. Jar Jar Binks first surfaced in the first Star Wars prequel, The Phantom Menace, where he immediately became one of the most hated characters in Star Wars history. While he returned in Attack of the Clones, his role was significantly decreased, due to the fan outcry, and in the third prequel, Revenge of the Sith, he was barely seen at all, only popping up in a few scenes, most prominently in the funeral procession for Padme Amidalla (Natalie Portman). Since Han Solo: A Star Wars Story is set 10 years before A New Hope, it's certainly possible that Jar Jar could show up, in terms of the story's place in the Star Wars timeline, but it certainly seems unlikely.

George Lucas has stated in interviews that the Jar Jar Binks character was inspired by the Disney character Goofy, with pop legend Michael Jackson originally considered to play the role using prosthetics. Instead, Jar Jar Binks became the first fully CGI character within the Star Wars universe, portrayed by Ahmed Best, who was cast based on his work in the musical Stomp. The director reportedly originally pictured the character as a silent comedic actor similar to the work of Buster Keaton. Ahmed Best returned to voice the character in episodes of the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

It was revealed earlier this year in Chuck Wendig's 2017 novel Star Wars: Aftermath: Empire's End, which is set after the events of Return of the Jedi, Jar Jar Binks has become a street performer who entertains refugee children, although he is loathed by adults, who blame him for his part in the rise of the Empire. It is believed that this character's portrayal in the novel was meant to reflect how children enjoyed the character while adult Star Wars fans hated him. While it seems unlikely that this character will ever surface in the Star Wars universe again, he is still alive, which means it is theoretically possible, although unlikely for Han Solo: A Star Wars Story. Take a look at this parody video below with Jar Jar Binks in disguise.