Most Star Wars fans are still riding high from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and eagerly awaiting the first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but there is even more to be excited about if you're a fan of a galaxy far, far away. The young Han Solo movie recently started filming and aside from seeing Alden Ehrenreich play the famed smuggler, we are going to be seeing Donald Glover play a younger version of Lando Calrissian. The role was originally played by Billy Dee Williams and recently, he had lunch with Donald Glover in a delightful meeting of the Calrissians.

Not all that long ago, Harrison Ford was caught meeting with Alden Ehrenreich, presumably to discuss the role of Han Solo. Any young actor who is stepping into a Star Wars role that was brought to life in the original trilogy has some big shoes to fill, so getting some advice from the person who did it first is probably a good way to go. That seems to be what is going on between Billy Dee Williams and Donald Glover, an encounter that was documented by Twitter user Just Loren. Here is the caption that was provided with the photo.

"Sooooooo yesterday a certain Mr. Glover and a certain Billy Dee were lunching at my favorite spot in Los Feliz and UM OMG #LANDO #starwars"

Billy Dee Williams originally brought the character of Lando Calrissian to life in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, which is considered by many to be the best Star Wars movie ever made. The character returned in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi but was noticeably absent from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Williams also has returned to voice the character in some episodes of Star Wars Rebels, so he is still very much active in the Star Wars community and wholly embraces the fact that people still see him as Lando. It may be tough for him to see someone else playing his iconic role, but it is nice to see him meeting with Donald Glover. Sure, they could just be having lunch for the fun of it, but it would be hard to imagine they wouldn't at least talk a little about playing Lando. Recently, Donald Glover mentioned that he hasn't yet read the script for the young Han Solo movie, but he understands what it means to take on the role. Mostly, he doesn't want to disappoint his mom.

"I think the point of all of this is just to make people believe you, so I just keep thinking about that. I'm not Billy Dee Williams, I am not that cool. I don't think anyone is really, but I just had to make it believable. I had to do my own 'cool.' I called my mum and my dad when I heard I'd won the role, and she said to me, 'Don't mess this up. This is Billy Dee Williams, and he is really cool.' I take it very seriously."

Han Solo: A Star Wars Story has already started shooting and specific plot details for the movie have been kept largely under wraps, but there are a few things we know about the movie. It will reportedly be taking place 10 years prior to the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, which will help the audience accept the new actors who are playing classic characters. We also know that Woody Harrelson has been cast, supposedly as Legends character Garris Shrike, who is a mentor to Han Solo. Outside of that, we know that Emilia Clarke has been cast as the female lead and that Chewbacca will be there as well, which makes sense.

The LEGO Movie and 21 Jump Street directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller are directing Han Solo: A Star Wars Story, which is currently slated for release on May 25, 2018. However, given the success that both Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story enjoyed in December, it seems likely that Disney and Lucasfilm will be moving the release date for Han Solo: A Star Wars Story to December 2018. Be sure to check out the photo of Billy Dee Williams and Donald Glover for yourself below.