Last month, director Ron Howard shared a new photo from the set that offered our first look at Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, with production continuing on the new Han Solo spin-off. Today, we have new details from the actor, about his first meeting with Billy Dee Williams. Back in January, just three months after he was officially cast as the young Lando Calrissian, LucasFilm had set up a secret meeting between Donald Glover and Lando Calrissian in Los Angeles, and now the actor has shed some light on what happened at this fateful lunch. While Donald Glover had apparently done his homework, it seemed to be rather unnecessary, at least according to Billy Dee Williams.

Billy Dee Williams revealed back in early February that he did in fact have lunch with Donald Glover, while clarifying his earlier, slightly controversial comments that he thought the producers should "leave Lando alone" in this movie, stating that he simply meant he never saw anyone else as Lando. The Hollywood Reporter posted a lengthy profile on the multi-dimensional Donald Glover, where he revealed that he even had to go "incognito" for this lunch, sporting a fake nose and sunglasses. Here's what the actor had to say about what he discussed with Billy Dee Williams, and his succinct yet appropriate advice on how to approach the character.

"I was like, 'I've always felt like this character could do this, and he represents this, and I kind of feel like he comes from here, and it's very obvious he has a lot of taste, so maybe he grew up seeing that from afar? Because I'm like that. Maybe he saw it from other planets and was like, 'I want to be that.' He just let me ramble on and on, and then finally I was like, 'So, what do you think?' And he goes, 'Yeah, I don't know about all that. Just be charming.'"

The actor also went on to praise his new director Ron Howard in the profile, calling the director a "legend," although he acknowledged that it's not exactly an ideal situation, since Ron Howard is taking over for ousted filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who were fired just weeks before principal photography was said to wrap. The actor revealed that he felt like "the baby in the divorce," admitting he didn't know exactly what happened that lead to the unconventional firing of the directors who hired him. Production has been under way since January, although it isn't exactly clear now when filming will wrap.

As for the Lando character, very little is known at this point, although it is believed that this movie will showcase the now-infamous game of sabaac, where Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) wins the iconic Millennium Falcon from Lando. This game was briefly referenced in The Empire Strikes Back, when Lando makes a remark that the Falcon is "his" ship, with Han Solo retorting that he won the Falcon "fair and square." This Han Solo spin-off is said to be set 10 years before the events of A New Hope, serving as an origin story for the rogue smuggler. Hopefully we'll have more on Han Solo soon, as we get closer and closer to the May 25, 2018 release date.