Another young and talented actor has been added to the cast of the upcoming Han Solo: A Star Wars Story. Ian Kenny, who is probably best known for his role in last year's critically-acclaimed Sing Street, has joined the cast of the Star Wars anthology movie, which is currently filming for a release next summer. This could definitely wind up being a major breakout role for the young up-and-comer and is just the latest in a growing, promising cast for the upcoming adventure set in a galaxy far, far away.

The news comes courtesy of Variety, who sadly couldn't provide any details on who the young actor is playing, but having talent is always a good thing. Ian Kenny may not have name recognition, but anyone who saw Sing Street last year would probably tell you that he could definitely fit into the Star Wars universe quite well. Especially as a young smuggler or something of that sort. Since the Han Solo movie will reportedly be taking place during a six-year period, showcasing the character's life from the ages of 18 to 24, there will probably be some other smugglers and other such types. Here is what Disney CEO Bob Iger recently had to say about the Han Solo anthology movie.

"We're actually shooting now an origin story of Han Solo, which will come out in 2018. That picks up with Han Solo when he was 18 years old and takes him through when he was 24. There are a few significant things that happen in Han Solo's life, like acquiring a certain vehicle and meeting a certain Wookiee that will happen in this film. But you will also discover how he got his name."

If we are to believe what Bob Iger has to say, and we probably should, it looks like there is more to the name Han Solo than we previously thought. Though, given the context, it could mean that we discover how he earned a name for himself as a smuggler and not literally how he got the name Han Solo. We also know that Woody Harrelson is going to be playing a mentor figure to Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo named Beckett. It could be that he is also mentoring Ian Kenny as well. It was originally suspected that Harrelson would be playing the Star Wars Legends character Garris Shrike and, even though that isn't the case, it seems like Beckett will be influenced by Shrike in some ways. If that's true, he would possibly have several young criminals under his tutelage. That is pure speculation but either way, Ian Kenny is now along for the ride.

Han Solo: A Star Wars Story also stars Alden Ehrenreich, Dong Lover, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, Michael K. Williams, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Woody Harrelson. The movie is being directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller with a script from Jon Kasdan and Lawrence Kasdan. The young Han Solo movie is set for release on May 25, 2018.