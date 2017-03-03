Just a few weeks after production began on LucasFilm's highly-anticipated Han Solo: A Star Wars Story, the cast keeps growing and growing. Today we have word that Michael K. Williams is in final talks to join the burgeoning cast, although no details were given as to whom he may be playing. It's possible that his character may be related to, or have some connection with Donald Glover's Lando Calrissian character, but that is only speculation at this point. LucasFilm recently released the first cast photo as shooting got under way in the U.K. a few weeks ago.

Variety broke the news on this casting, although it wasn't stated if he has already started filming his scenes for the movie, or if he will start filming at a later date. Very little has been revealed about the story at this point, except that it will provide an origin for Han Solo, set before the events of the 1977 classic A New Hope. Filming will last throughout the summer, as Disney and LucasFilm have already set a May 25, 2018 release, date, which is exactly 41 years after the first Star Wars movie hit theaters in 1977.

While no official plot details have been given, there have been story rumors that suggest the Millennium Falcon plays a huge part in this story. It is believed that one of the pivotal moments will be the Sabacc game played by Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) and Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover), where Han won the Millennium Falcon from Lando. This Sabacc game was mentioned in The Empire Strikes Back, but this spin-off will reportedly show the actual game as Han wins the ship. Still, those rumors haven't been confirmed at this time, and it isn't clear when the studio will release a true synopsis.

Michael K. Williams joins a cast that also includes Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Woody Harrelson as the title character's mentor, Garris Shrike, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian and Emilia Clarke and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in unspecified roles. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are directing Han Solo: A Star Wars Story from a script by Lawrence Kasdan and Jon Kasdan, with Kathleen Kennedy producing alongside Allison Shearmur. It remains unclear how many more roles need to be filled out as production continues.

It was also recently confirmed that Joonas Suotamo will step in as the new Chewbacca, taking over for the iconic Peter Mayhew. Joonas Suotamo and Peter Mayhew split their duties as Chewbacca in The Force Awakens,. This 29-year-old basketball player from Finland was the actor who wore the Chewbacca suit during all of Chewie's action sequences, since Peter Mayhew has suffered from knee problems for the past several years. Peter Mayhew was still on board in Star Wars: The Force Awakens for scenes that weren't so physically demanding. Now Joonas Suotamo is taking over the role on his own. Michael K. Williams recently starred in Assassin's Creed and the ABC mini-series When We Rise, which debuted this week. Hopefully we'll have more on Han Solo: A Star Wars Story as filming continues.