Is a popular prequel-era Jedi about to be introduced on the big screen in Han Solo: A Star Wars Story? New rumors suggest as much. Though there isn't a confirmation from LucasFilm and Disney. And this particular Jedi's name, if participating, has been altered from its original form.

Han Solo was a no show at Star Wars Celebration last weekend, even though many fans expected that the first teaser trailer would be shown. But we didn't even get a first look at Alden Ehrenreich in costume. There was a definite void felt in the Anthology arena. One that Making Star Wars is helping to fill this afternoon with news of a previously unannounced character that will show up in the second Star Wars Story.

MSW claims that while attending Star Wars Celebration, a piece of paper was placed in front of them containing the words 'Red Cup' which is the code name for Han Solo (as in Red Solo Cup). On this sheet of paper was the name Dryden Vos, which indicated that this was to be a major character in the spin-off. As it turns out, the last name has already been used in the Star Wars universe, and it belongs to a prequel-era Jedi called Quinlan Vos.

It's speculated that the identical last names could be a coincidence. Just as the name Jyn had been used in quite a few Star Wars Legends stories that didn't tie directly into the Rogue One character. But the thought is that Dryden Vos is actually Quinlan Vos. And that this changing of the name is similar to what happened with Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: A New Hope, where Obi-Wan changed his name to Ben. That hasn't been confirmed, but MSW claim that the name Dryden Vos is confirmed for a character that will appear in Han Solo, and MSW has a pretty great reputation when it comes to this kind of stuff.

As 'legend' has it, George Lucas didn't kill off Quinlan Vos in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith because he always had much bigger plans for the character. On the Complete Saga Blu-ray, there were animatics that actually showed the death of Vos as part of Palpatine's Order 66, which wiped out all of the Jedi. George Lucas reportedly loved Vos so much, he wanted to save the character and use him for a major role in the un-produced live-action TV series Star Wars Underworld. Wookieepedia reveals this.

"Lucas had originally written a scene for Revenge of the Sith involving the Expanded Universe character Quinlan Vos, but the character received only a mention in the final film. Lucas himself later instructed the writers of the Star Wars: Republic comic book series to not kill off the character. This has led some fans to speculate that Vos may play a role in the [TV] series."

This is interesting in that Han Solo, Chewbacca, and Lando Calrissian were all supposed to eventually appear in Star Wars Underworld as well. The storyline would have explored the depths of Coruscant's level 1313, which was also the basis of a highly anticipated yet ultimately canceled video game.

Vos was supposed to appear in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars as an 'undercover bounty hunter', after fist being seen in The Phantom Menace. Level 1313 was also supposed to show up in Clone Wars, and may have shown Vos' profession after the fall of the Jedi order. It is further speculated that the upcoming Han Solo movie may include some of George Lucas' story about the young life of the iconic smuggler. It is further extrapolated that Star Wars: Underworld would have featured an arc revolving around Jedi who survived Order 66, and fled to level 1313 for protection from Palpatine's Empire. It is confirmed that one plot point the live-action TV show would have explored how the Rebel Alliance procured their weapons and supplies, and how the underworld helped with that.

This notion was foreshadowed in Star Wars: The Clone Wars when Hondo supplied Saw Gerrera's Onderonian insurgency with weapons. We've since seen Saw jump from the world of the animated series into the realm of live-action with last year's Rogue One. It was later revealed that George Lucas wanted to use Saw in the live-action TV show as well. Said creative executive Pablo Hidalgo.

"Saw's been kicking around for a while. A lot of people know him from Clone Wars but he started off before that. George had him in mind for his live action TV series that was in development. It ultimately never happened but he found a place to put Saw in his story in The Clone Wars."

Making Star Wars go onto further suggest that Vos found a path to good being a secret link between the Rebel Alliance and the underworld. And if Vos the former Jedi Knight shows up in the adventures of Young Han Solo, it would also pave the way for Forrest Whitaker's Saw to have a cameo. Kathleen Kennedy previously had this to saw about using Saw in a bigger capacity.

"To be honest, we originally thought we were going to develop Saw into something much larger, but we couldn't accommodate it. So he is not in the movie as much as we would like to have him in the movie, which creates the opportunity to explore his character even further in our future development."

With Quinlan Vos in hiding, its possible to have the former Jedi know Han Solo and never reveal his powers. This would allow Han to question Obi-Wan's Jedi training in a New Hope, calling it all "simple tricks and nonsense". As The Force Awakens tells us, Han Solo has known Maz Kanata for quite some time, yet he never seemed to realize that she was one with the Force, even if she isn't a Jedi herself. About brushing off Quinlan Vos and repurposing his character in Han Solo, Kathleen Kennedy did hint in an early interview with SlashFilm that there was a lot of gold to be minded from the Star Wars Underworld scripts, which were completed before Disney purchased Lucasfilm and the rights to the Star Wars franchise.

So our attitude [is,] we don't want to throw any of that stuff away. It's gold. And it's something we're spending a lot of time looking at, pouring through, discussing, and we may very well develop those things further. We definitely want to."

Is that proof that Quinlan Vos and Dryden Vos are one in the same Jedi? No. But its a good starting point. And its easy to think that the Lucasfilm team behind the Han Solo movie have poured over the Star Wars Underworld scripts, since this spin-off takes place in that same corner of the galaxy.

MSW stress that this is all speculative, and that while Dryden Vos will most definitely have his name uttered at some point in the movie, there is no telling yet what his character will ultimately entail. It's expected that a whole lot more information about Han Solo will be announced during D23 this summer.