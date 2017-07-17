Ever since Ron Howard took over the directorial duties on the set of Disney and LucasFilm's Han Solo spin-off, the filmmaker has shared a few cryptic photos from the set, although the first few only showcased some cables and a trash can. With production still under way, the filmmaker took to social media to share the latest image, which shows Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) in full costume, watching playback of of a scene on the set. If you take a closer look at the image, though, you'll see that it appears to depict not one but two Wookies embracing.

The photo surfaced on Ron Howard's Twitter earlier today, featuring Joonas Suotamo in his full Chewbacca costume, watching a scene unfold. If you take a closer look at one of the monitors, it seems to show two Wookies in love. With Chewbacca himself watching this scene, it seems likely he's one of the Wookies, but the other Wookie's identity remains a mystery. It's possible that this may be one of Chewbacca's family members, but it's impossible to tell from just this photo alone.

We reported back in February that Chewbacca's son, Lumpy, who was only seen in the infamous 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special, has now become part of the Star Wars canon. There is a Wookie character in the recent Chuck Wendig novel Aftermath: Empire's End, set after the events of Return of the Jedi, which features a Wookie named Lumpawaroo. Nicknamed "Waroo", the younger wookie is seen trying to free a group of kids from an Empire child labor camp. He encounters an Imperial officer named Dessard who is about to kill this Wookie when he is saved by his father Chewbacca. Since this spin-off is set before A New Hope and the Holiday Special, it's possible that this other Wookie could be Chewie's wife Mallatobuck, or perhaps another member of his family. As of yet, those characters are not official canon. But the Han Solo movie could change that.

Naturally, Ron Howard wouldn't discuss specifics on social media, but when a fan offered some familiar advice, to "let the Wookie direct," the director humorously responded, "he's very capable. tho there is a language barrier." It was already confirmed earlier this month that both this Han Solo movie and Star Wars: The Last Jedi are skipping Comic-Con 2017 this week, with The Last Jedi cast instead heading to the D23 Expo in Anaheim last weekend, where they unveiled a new sizzle reel. With a new director at the helm and production presumably winding down, it's not surprising that the production chose to skip both conventions, to focus on finishing the film properly.

After LucasFilm fired Phil Lord and Chris Miller in a shocking move last month, it was believed that there were only three or four weeks left of filming, although there were an additional five weeks of reshoots already built into the schedule. The production is entering its third week of production under Ron Howard, although it isn't clear when filming will wrap at this time. LucasFilm has already stated that this won't affect the Han Solo movie's May 25, 2018 release date. Take a look at Ron Howard's tweets below from the Han Solo set.