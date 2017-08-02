If you didn't know that the still untitled Han Solo movie had a truly troubled production before director Ron Howard took over, you'd probably never think there was any reason to worry. He's been incredibly active on social media ever since taking over for directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who were fired just weeks before principal photography was set to conclude. Now, Ron Howard has shared yet another behind-the-scenes photo from the upcoming Star Wars movie that features a brand new, never-before-seen R2 unit.

Ron Howard shared the new photo from the Han Solo movie on Twitter, which features a droid that looks suspiciously like R2-D2, except this particular droid is covered in gold plating as opposed to the blue plating that R2-D2 has all over his body. The photo features the director talking to the droid as if he is trying to coach it up on its acting skills, as evidenced by his caption. Here's what he had to say about the new droid and the photo.

"These droids can be so damn intractable. But we'll go until we get it right! #UntitledHanSoloMovie"

No matter how the young Han Solo movie turns out, we can at least say that Ron Howard seems to be having an awful lot of fun with the gig and is taking it very seriously. If one reads into his caption a bit, this could have a little more meaning behind it. "We'll go until we get it right" could absolutely be referring to the overall job of making sure that he, along with the cast and crew and everyone at Lucasfilm, go until they make sure this is a movie worthy of the Star Wars name. Given that Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired so late into production, it's clear that things were not going all that well before Howard took over.

We still have yet to see a shred of footage from the Han Solo movie, let alone be given an official title for the Star Wars standalone adventure. Were it not for Ron Howard's ever active social media accounts, we'd have very little at all to go on, save for some blurry set photos. Additionally, Ron Howard confirmed to a fan on Twitter that his brother, Clint Howard, is going to have at least a cameo in the Han Solo movie. Clint has appeared in almost all of his brother's movies, perhaps most notably as NASA engineer Seymour Liebergot in Apollo 13. When a fan said, "Please tell me you have a role for Clint," Howard had this to say.

"You won't be disappointed."

As for this mystery droid, it isn't at all clear if this is just going to be a background player like R5-D4, or if this gold R2 unit will be along for a good chunk of the ride like BB-8 in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. We won't have to wait as long as you might think to find out, as Lucasfilm is determined to still release the Han Solo movie on May 25, 2018. Be sure to check out Ron Howard's photo of the new droid from the untitled Han Solo movie for yourself below. It was also recently announced that John Williams won't score the movie, with John Powell stepping into do the job.

These droids can be so damn intractable. But we'll go until we get it right! #UntitledHanSoloMoviepic.twitter.com/tDR6EOW8pn — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) August 2, 2017