Ever since Ron Howard has taken over as the director of Disney and LucasFilm's Han Solo spin-off, the director has not been shy about sharing set photos, although he may have released the most revealing one yet. The director took to Instagram today to release what appears at first glance to be an innocent shot of the director alongside his monitor, but upon closer inspection, it may just be our first look at Donald Glover in costume as Lando Calrissian. The filmmaker's photos seem to get more and more revealing with each passing day, with yesterday's photos featuring what looks like Chewbacca embracing with another unidentified Wookie. Ron says this about today's image.

"Lining up a shot today from my director's monitor."

The photo was released on Ron Howard's Instagram. While the monitor is in the background, and doesn't offer a crystal-clear glimpse, it does appear to feature Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, who may or may not be in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon. The new director is entering his third week of shooting, and when he took over from the fired filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, it was revealed that there were between three and four weeks left of principal photography, plus an additional five weeks of reshoots built into the schedule. Since production was already shut down briefly after the original directors were fired, it's possible that they may move into the reshoots right away.

While there is still very little know about the plot, this spin-off will take place 10 years before the events of A New Hope. Man fans have been hoping that this mvie will actually show the Sabaac Game where Han Solo won the Millennium Falcon from Lando. While that hasn't been confirmed at this time, it still could possibly happen, although it remains to be seen when we'll get any confirmation. With LucasFilm entirely skipping San Diego Comic-Con this year, no Star Wars movies will be featured this year, and with the May 25, 2018 release date just 10 months away, it remains to be seen when we'll get our first look at this Han Solo adventure.

Ron Howard has actually revealed a lot more than previous directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who only showcased one Star Wars alien creature, during an Omaze video featuring Star Wars icon Warwick Davis. Still, aside from the cast photo in the Millennium Falcon cockpit that was released on the first day of shooting, fans haven't seen much at all for this Han Solo spin-off, but with the production back on track, with Ron Howard at the helm, that may change soon.

There has also been talk that the iconic Jabba the Hutt may in fact make his return to the Star Wars franchise in this movie, which could showcase how Han worked for Jabba as a smuggler. Still, like all Star Wars rumors, there hasn't been any confirmation yet, but hopefully we'll find out more about Han Solo as production presumably winds down. LucasFilm has confirmed that the production being shut down after Phil Lord and Chris Miller's firing will not affect the May 25, 2018 release date, which is exactly 41 years after A New Hope hit theaters. In the meantime, take a look at Ron Howard's latest set photo from the Han Solo spin-off below.