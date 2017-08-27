Woody Harrelson gave us our first look at Donald Glover's impressive Lando Calrissian mustache a few months back, but it appears that the 'stache was just in its infancy as Ron Howard has shared a brand-new picture of he and Glover from the set of the Han Solo movie and the facial hair has been stepped up a considerable amount. There are many iconic pieces to the Star Wars universe and one of them is definitely the sweet mustache of Billy Dee Williams that was first introduced in 1980's The Empire Strikes Back. That amazing mustache was used to sling Colt 45 back in the day with the popular slogan "It works every time" and has since gone on to earn legendary status.

The new picture of Glover on set comes to us via Ron Howard's Twitter account and it features some impressive facial hair from the young Lando. Howard said that Glover's work on the movie was "wildly impressive" while also mentioning that yesterday was the actor's last day on the set. It has been widely reported that the set of the Han Solo movie has been at an all-time high thanks to Howard taking over the project and there is no doubt that Glover brought his A-game to the project as well.

While Billy Dee Williams' portrayal of Land Calrissian went with a more slick looking, clean shaven look with the iconic mustache, Glover appears to have taken the character in a more hairy direction. Glover is shown in the photo with a goatee and long sideburns that make him look like an intergalactic member of the Three Musketeers. It could be that young Lando was learning to tame his facial hair that he later perfected in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, but we'll have to wait and see where the spin-off takes young Lando's mustache.

Donald Glover has said recently that joining the Star Wars universe has been "probably one of my favorite experiences ever," while going on to say that the experience has been surprisingly "artistic." Donald Glover's star has been on the rise for some time now. He came into the mainstream in the fan-favorite comedy series Community and the show's creator even admits that Glover leaving the show in Season 5 was pretty much the beginning of the end for the show. If that wasn't enough, Glover is also a rapper and really stretched his talents with the latest Childish Gambino record where he's playing multiple instruments and singing instead of rapping.

It has long been rumored that some of the Ewoks had a problem with Billy Dee Williams' mustache on the set of Return of the Jedi and there's no word on what Chewbacca thinks about young Lando's facial hair on the set this time around, but it's probably not that big of a deal. The Han Solo spin-off movie will be released on May 25th, 2018 so we've still got quite a while to wait, but hopefully some kind of teaser trailer will be ready in time for the release of The Last Jedi in November. Until then, you can check out the new picture of Donald Glover from the set below.