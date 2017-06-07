Shooting has been under way on Han Solo: A Star Wars Story since mid-February, and since then, we haven't seen much, except for the Han Solo cast photo and a handful of set photos, many of which were taken on the island of Fuerteventura. Since that first photo was released, we haven't been able to catch a glimpse of Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, and given the secretive nature of this production, it seems unlikely that we will anytime soon, barring the release of any official photos with the cast in costume. While we wait for that day to come, Donald Glover has recently revealed some interesting details about Lando, hinting that he may even be more complex than the title character. Here's what the actor had to say in a recent interview.

"Lando seems to be a lot of people's favorite character. It's cool. It's a lot of pressure, but it's also very exciting. He was my favorite character too. I grew up on Star Wars. It's just cool to see him again. I feel like people like him 'cause he has a lot of style, but also he's a complicated character in this world. I think even Han isn't as complicated as Lando is. From the first time you meet him, you don't know whether to trust him or not, and you're constantly not knowing whether to trust him. I like that about him."

Unfortunately, just like Thandie Newton from earlier today, Donald Glover wouldn't divulge much about the story in his interview with Deadline. The actor's casting comes after a banner year in 2016 for the multi-hyphenate, where he launched his new critically-acclaimed FX series Atlanta, which he created, produced and starred in, not to mention his latest album under the moniker Childish Gambino, which was also quite a big hit. The actor also revealed in this interview that playing young Lando has been his favorite experience ever, because he only has to focus on the character, and not several other elements like he would if he was writing or producing.

"This is probably one of my favorite experiences ever. For working under, like, a huge conglomerate, it's actually been quite an enjoyable, artistic thing. I get to play him in a way that I think is honest and true and cool. And it's great 'cause I didn't have to write anything, I'm focused strictly on being this guy. And I really respect him and I respect the actor who played him before. I've learned a lot about this character, so it's actually been really fulfilling and nice to just turn off everything else and focus on just being someone. So it's been cool."

The actor wouldn't clarify a long-standing rumor that this movie will showcase the actual game of sabacc, where Han Solo won the Millennium Falcon from Lando. This game is referenced briefly in the 1980 classic The Empire Strikes Back, and since this movie is set 10 years before the events of A New Hope, it would be interesting to see how this event plays out in the movie, if it is in fact a part of the plot. With production still under way on Han Solo: A Star Wars Story, it remains to be seen when any story details will be released.