Once again, Ron Howard has posted a new behind-the-scenes photograph from the set of the Han Solo movie bidding farewell to one of the actors. Past farewell pictures from Howard's social media acoounts have recently included Paul Bettany, who is playing an unknown character and Donald Glover, who is playing Lando Calrissian. Emilia Clarke is the latest actor to have officially completed work on the Star Wars spin-off and one would imagine that the movie is just ready to head into post-production in the next few weeks.

The news of Clarke's completion come to us courtesy of Ron Howard's Twitter account where he posted a picture of himself and the Game of Thrones actress. Howard included a caption that reads.

"Emilia Clarke has wrapped filming on the untitled Han Solo movie. She's given us a terrifically strong and exciting character. Fun 2 work with, 2!"

Clarke is seen standing next to Howard, smiling with her natural brunette hair color, which is a strong difference from her blonde locks that she has while playing Daenerys on HBO's Game of Thrones. The actress recently posted a new shorter, blonde hairstyle on social media, leading one to believe that she finished filming her scenes for Han Solo last week sometime.

Han Solo director Ron Howard also recently shared some photos that hinted at desperate and dangerous times on the set of the young Han Solo movie. The Empire is in full swing and in their heyday in the movie, so that shouldn't come as any real shock. But something that has been rumored for a long time is that Emilia Clarke's character has a large role to play in the Star Wars story since she just now completed her scenes.

Clarke is said to be playing a character named Kira or Kura, depending on the day, and it seems that she has something to do with the antique museum shown off in leaked pictures from the set. The antique museum serves a large part of the Han Solo novel, The Paradise Snare, so it would make sense that Clarke has a large part to play in the movie if the production is based off of the novel. If the movie goes through the novel route, Han Solo helps Kira/Kura leave the spice mines and catalog antiques. They both eventually escape and she becomes a part of the rebellion. It is not clear at this time if the movie will follow the novel, but it does share more than one coincidence.

Post-production is just around the corner for the Han Solo movie, so hopefully our first look at the project via teaser isn't too far off. We still have yet to see any official photographs of Alden Ehrenreich as the titular hero from Lucasfilm or any of the characters for that matter. Lucasfilm has done a tremendous job keeping leaks from getting out, which is no small feat considering what the production has gone through over the last several months. While we wait for some more official news from the set of Han Solo, check out the picture of Emilia Clarke and Ron Howard below.