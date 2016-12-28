Most Star Wars fans have dreamed of one day getting to pilot the Millennium Falcon or perhaps getting to take a trip to the Mos Eisley Cantina. Even though they aren't real, there is always the dream of at least appearing in a Star Wars movie. Well, today is (maybe) your lucky day, because Disney and Lucasfilm are holding a casting call for the upcoming Young Han Solo movie.

Omega Underground has uncovered the casting call for Han Solo: A Star Wars Story, which has the working title of Red Cup. Clearly a reference to the Red Solo Cups. Clever. The important thing is, the movie is currently casting extras and anyone, even you reading this right now, can try out to be in the movie. Here is what Disney and Lucasfilm had to say in the casting call.

"Walt Disney Studios and Lucasfilm in association with Kasdan Pictures and Genre Films will begin shooting "Untitled Han Solo Star Wars Anthology Film" principal photography in February, 2017. Auditions are being set up in Los Angeles and London for new supporting roles. Filming will take place at the Pinewood Studios in London, England among other undisclosed locations in the United Kingdom. Experienced film crew members can also now submit resumes to the production office email below. To be considered, all actors MUST have legal eligibility to work in the entertainment industry in London."

According to the casting call, the only real requirement is that you are eligible to work in the entertainment industry in London. Assuming that is the case, then any Star Wars fan out there has a chance to be in the upcoming Han Solo spin-off movie. It is unclear exactly what these people would be playing, but it is likely they will need a lot of random background humans and aliens to fill out some scenes in the movie. Who knows? You could wind up getting an action figure like IG-88 or Bosk. They just showed up to stand next to Boba Fett in The Empire Strikes Back in cool looking suits and now they are kind of a big deal to Star Wars fans. At the very least, you would get to say you were in a Star Wars movie and that is undeniably cool.

This casting call also confirms that Han Solo: A Star Wars Story will be shooting in February, which we also recently reported to be the case. February doesn't seem all that surprising but it should make Star Wars fans very happy to hear that the movie will be shooting in just a few months, which means we will be learning more about it sooner rather than later. As of right now, the movie is scheduled for a May 2018 release date and by shooting in February they should be able to hit that release date. However, there is a good chance that the movie will be bumped to a December release, which is what happened with Star Wars: Episode VIII after Star Wars: The Force Awakens managed to crush in December last year. Given that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has already made $600 million worldwide after also being released in December, it feels like a safe bet.

We don't know much about the Young Han Solo movie right now, but we do know that The LEGO Movie and 21 Jump Street directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller are directing the Han Solo spinoff and that Alden Ehrenreich is set to play the legendary smuggler. In addition, Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has been cast as the female lead, but her character hasn't been identified yet, and Donald Glover has been cast as a young Lando Calrissian. For the moment, Han Solo: A Star Wars Story is set for release on May 25, 2018, and if the Force is strong with you, there may be a part in the movie for you as well. If you want to submit resumes and photos for an audition, use the addresses below.

United States:

Han Solo Star Wars Anthology Film

Jeanne McCarthy/Nicole Abellera Casting

1750 Ocean Park Blvd.

Suite 208

Santa Monica, CA 90405

United Kingdom:

Han Solo Star Wars Anthology Film

Hubbard Casting

14, Rathbone Place

London W1T 1HT

United Kingdom