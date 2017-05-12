Is Jabba the Hutt about to make his return to the big screen? A new set photo from the upcoming (and still officially untitled) Han Solo movie seems to indicate that very well could be the case. But we do have to do a bit of speculation in order to get there. It is a very reasonable speculation. With that said, let's dig into this a little bit and explain why we very well may be seeing the most feared alien on Tatooine returning to the Star Wars movie universe next year.

Warning: possible, minor spoilers ahead for the Han Solo movie. Recently, the folks over at Star Wars News Net got wind of a set photo from the Han Solo movie that appears to be teasing a return to Tatooine. The photo is an overhead shot that shows a huge set being built in a desert landscape and, though it hasn't been confirmed, it certainly appears to be the Mos Eisley spaceport from Star Wars: A New Hope. If that is indeed what this photo is showing us, there are some pretty major implications.

As far as the overall Star Wars timeline goes, Jabba the Hutt died at the hands of Princess Leia in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Prior to that, he used Tatooine as his main base of operations and, as fans know, he is a pretty important figure in the seedy underworld in a galaxy far, far away. And, for never fully explored reasons, Han Solo wound up working with Jabba and deeply in debt to him. We know it had to do with him abandoning some valuable cargo, but there is surely more to it than that. So, if Han Solo: A Star Wars Story is taking us to Tatooine, it would seem a little bit upsetting to not include Jabba to some degree.

Since Lucasfilm is making a young Han Solo movie, which is a risky prospect no matter how you slice it, the smart thing to do would be to answer some burning questions we've had about Han Solo's history. Like his relationship with Jabba the Hutt. That would also allow for another visit to Jabba's palace possibly, as well as some cameos by other famous bounty hunters like Greedo and maybe even Boba Fett. Fingers crossed. The point is, if Tatooine is going to be in the Han Solo movie, it only makes sense to bring in Jabba. There is a lot of great things that can come along with that. Not to mention the possible disappointment that will come along if he doesn't show up.

It is definitely worth mentioning that this photo does not guarantee Tatooine as a location in the Han Solo movie. Before shooting started, most thought this location was being used as Han Solo's home planet of Corellia, while other reports claimed an all new planet was being introduced, described as a world made up of desert salt flats. Many set photos from Star Wars: The Force Awakens had us thinking that the familiar desert planet would show up in that movie, but those photos wound up being Jakku. That said, it would make a whole lot more sense to include Tatooine in this movie, so it is possibly a bit more reasonable to assume that this photo is hinting at it this time around.

The young Han Solo movie stars Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, /Donald Glover Ian Kenny, Michael K. Williams, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo. The movie is being directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller (21 Jump Street, The LEGO Movie) with a script from Jon Kasdan and Lawrence Kasdan. Han Solo: A Star Wars Story is set for release on May 25, 2018.