Just one day after director Ron Howard revealed the first look at Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, the filmmaker has another special sneak peek from the set. Today was apparently the director's first time experiencing "hyperspace," with the director sharing a behind-the-scenes image of how the iconic jump to lightspeed scenes are filmed. If you look closely at the monitor, you'll find yet another image of Donald Glover's Landon Calrissian, who appears to be at the cockpit of the iconic Millennium Falcon.

The photo surfaced on Ron Howard's Twitter earlier today, which shows Donald Glover wearing the same yellow jacket he was seen wearing in yesterday's image. Since Lando is seen in the Millennium Falcon, this scene most likely takes place before Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) wins the iconic ship, in a now-infamous game of sabaac that has never been shown on screen. It is believed that this movie will feature the actual game where Han wins the Falcon "fair and square" in this popular game played all throughout the galaxy.

The director seems to be more revealing each day he's on the set, with photos that feature new scenes on display in the monitors. Earlier this week, he revealed a photo that featured Chewbacca embracing with another Wookie character, although it hasn't been revealed who this character is. The photo did show the new Chewbacca himself, Joonas Suotamo, watching the scene in question unfold on the monitor. The director also showcased some of the colorful new costumes from this Star Wars spin-off last week, as the filmmaker continues production. There is no indication of how much production remains on this Han Solo spin-off, although it was believed that there was only three or four weeks left of shooting when Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired.

Early reports after Lord and Miller's firing revealed there were also five weeks of reshoots built into the schedule. It isn't clear if Ron Howard will use those weeks and film straight through after principal photography has wrapped, or if the cast and crew will take a brief break before returning for these reshoots. You may recall that there were plenty of rumors swirling around the Rogue One reshoots, indicating that director Gareth Edwards was fired and replaced by Tony Gilroy, who was brought in to rewrite the script during reshoots. While Tony Gilroy was given a screenplay credit for his efforts, he did not replace Gareth Edwards as director, although he was said to have supervised the edit.

LucasFilm has always maintained that the firing of Lord and Miller will not impact the May 25, 2018 release date, although it may have affected the studio's convention plans. LucasFilm confirmed earlier this month that they will not be bringing both Star Wars: The Last Jedi and this Han Solo spin-off to Comic-Con 2017, and while The Last Jedi did have a big presence at Disney's D23 Expo last weekend, the Han Solo spin-off was barely mentioned throughout the festivities. Take a look at the latest set photos below, for a glimpse at how the hyperspace scenes are filmed, along with another tiny glimpse at Donald Glover's Lando Calrissian.