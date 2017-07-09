New set photographs from the set of the Han Solo movie are here and they show Han Solo and Chewbacca with Woody Harrelson's Beckett character. The leaked photos are reportedly taken from before Ron Howard took over the project from Phil Lord and Chris Miller. The change of directors seems to be running smooth, but fans are still quite skeptical about the fate of the Han Solo movie. Rumors of acting coaches, Ace Ventura impressions, and general unhappiness behind the scenes have been plaguing the movie for weeks and it's hard to see the fog lifting any time soon. As for now, the Star Wars spin-off is expected to arrive on schedule and Disney and Lucasfilm are confident in Howard's ability to bring the movie to the finish line.

The new photos from the set of Han Solo come courtesy of TMZ and they show Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo in what looks to be standard issue smuggler gear along with Millennium Falcon co-pilot Chewbacca who looks like, well, Chewie. Woody Harrelson's Beckett character is also there, dressed in a similar looking smuggler uniform to Solo's, talking to a female character that may or may not be Emilia Clarke. The pictures are taken at kind of a weird angle and from a bit of a distance, so it's quite hard to see what's going on exactly, but as previously mentioned, the pictures were reportedly taken when Miller and Lord were still at the helm.

As for the set, it appears to be some kind of space museum of sorts. There are artifacts and maybe even creatures on display behind cylinder shaped glass casing. Included with the photos is a short 30-second video clip that shows some of the casings off a little bit better, but as with the photos, the angle is pretty weird and makes it hard to tell just what is inside the glass cases. There is definitely a furry creature that closely resembles an Ewok in one case, but who knows at this point. The set looks like a Star Wars set and vaguely looks like Cloud City with the shapes of the lights and the round elevator-like platform that the actors are standing on looks vaguely like something from The Empire Strikes Back.

Regardless of any controversy, Ron Howard is hard at work on the upcoming Star Wars spin-off even sharing some strange behind the scenes pictures of his shoes, a picture of the editing room, or throwing away his lunch. The video of Howard throwing away his lunch has since been taken down, possibly due to fans overthinking the gesture of the director throwing away his lunch and mistaking it for a metaphor of taking care of Lord and Miller's trash that they had filmed. Clearly the Academy Award director is aware of the baggage he acquired when taking over the project and he's having a bit of fun teasing fans and trolling the trolls.

The footage that Lord and Miller shot is reportedly "very usable" and we are hopeful that we get a sneak peek into the still untitled Han Solo movie at Disney's D23 expo next weekend. It would probably be a really good idea on the part of Disney and Lucasfilm to share something to get fans talking about something else besides the turmoil. At this point even a title would be welcome. Until then, Star Wars fans have a lot to be excited about as the release of The Last Jedi gets closer and Star Wars 9 begins production. In the meantime, check out the leaked pictures and video from the set below.

Here's a video from the set of the 'HAN SOLO' film! (Source: @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/naj2Shrv2L — Comic Fade (@ComicFade) July 9, 2017