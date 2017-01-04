When the Young Indiana Jones TV show was on the air, many fans were surprised to see Harrison Ford arrive in the flesh to bookend an episode. Many have wondered if the old space pirate might do the same in 2018's Han Solo: A Star Wars Story. It's unlikely that he'll turn up on screen, as the movie attempts to distance itself from the lore already established, introducing a new actor in the role. But that doesn't mean Harrison Ford isn't involved on some level.

A photo was recently snapped and shared on Twitter that shows Harrison Ford and new Alden Ehrenreich having lunch. It's kind of a weird image that appears to have been taken from a moving car. And it will bring images from Finding Bigfoot to mind. But that is clearly the elder Solo dispensing his wisdom to the younger version of himself at a table, at a restaurant.

Harrison Ford was paid an ungodly amount of money to return for just one more Star Wars movie, with Han Solo's death coming in the final moments of The Force Awakens. Now, a new, younger, fresher face is taking on the legacy as Solo's immense backstory gets told on the big screen, with Ehrenreich set for a trilogy. It's anybody's guess as to what the two discussed. And it was probably in Ford's Force Awakens contract that he at least meet with the new Han Solo actor at least once so that said thespian could get an idea of what it takes to pull off the iconic space pirate and smuggler.

While many have praised Alden Ehrenreich for his past work, many more are skeptical that he'll be able to bring the same swagger Ford had in creating the iconic Han Solo. Some are downright worried about it. And this picture probably won't ease any minds. It may, however, make one hungry thinking about what the pair ate for lunch. Alden Ehrenreich actually doesn't look like he's too concerned about his meal. Would you be?

Not much is known about the Han Solo movie, except that it will be another prequel set 10 years before A New Hope. It will feature Chewbacca, and Donald Glover is playing a Young Lando Calrissian, rumored to lose the Millennium Falcon to Han in this first solo adventure. Emilia Clarke is playing the female lead, who may or not be Solo's first wife. And Woody Harrelson is in early talks to play Han Solo's mentor, who may or may not be based on the Star Wars Legends character Garris Shrike, who taught Han Solo how to fly and shoot blasters, and steal as an orphan.

Chris Miller and Phil Lord of 21 Jump Street and The Lego Movie fame are directing the movie from a script written by Star Wars vet Lawrence Kasdan and his son Jon Kasdan. The movie has been described as a Space Western, and there have always been elements of the genre in the entirety of the franchise.

However the movie turns out, some believe that Harrison Ford is irreplaceable as Han Solo. But damn it, there is money to be made here so Disney and Lucasfilm are really going to try. And they prove just how hard they're trying with this crazy spy photo that shows the old and new Han Solo about to settle in for some good ol' fashion portion bread. You can get a look at the two in the tweet below.