Reports surfaced last month that the new Star Wars: Han Solo spin-off is shooting on the Canary Island of Fuerteventura, believed to stand-in as Han Solo's homeland of Corellia. Production is now about to start in this location. New set photos have arrived that show off what is suspected to be a 'desert salt flats' planet featured predominantly in the movie. Is this Corellia? That question has yet to be answered. The images don't show much, but do reveal prep work is well underway. Principle photography is expected to begin in this location soon. The production reportedly shoots in the third week of May, going until sometime in June.

Canaris 7 first broke the news, announcing that filming will take place on the west coast of the municipality of Pájara. Locations at Liques and Pecenescal Cañada de la Barca will be used for the shoot's base camp, home to more than 600 people such as actors, crew members, extras and much more. There is said to be tight security on this set that will prevent anyone from getting too close, with security instructed to steer hikers and sunbathers away from that part of the beach used for the production of this Star Wars spin-off. The Film Commission of Fuerteventura estimates that filming will mean profits for the island of between 13 and 15 million euros ($14 million-$16 million US dollars).

The production is seeking "tons of salt" that will be used to build houses on these sets, with the production also holding casting sessions at the Palace of Training and Congresses of Puerto del Rosario and Morro Jable. The production is seeking "men, women and children of dark complexion," although no details about the scenes that will be shot there have been given. There has still been no confirmation that this location will be used for Han Solo's homeland of Corellia. There have been no shortage of rumors about the story, including that the movie will introduce Han Solo's first wife, Sana Solo, and that we'll learn about the origins of the Millennium Falcon.

Alden Ehrenreich stars as Han Solo, with Donald Glover portraying Lando Calrissian, Woody Harrelson playing Han Solo's mentor Garris Shrike (though Woody insists this character is getting a new name), Joonas Suotamo playing Chewbaca and Emilia Clarke, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Michael K. Williams and Ian Kenny playing unspecified characters. Phil Lord and Chris Miller are directing from a script by Lawrence Kasdan and Jon Kasdan. As part of a new Force For Change video, the directors recently revealed a new alien creature that will be seen at some point in Han Solo: A Star Wars Story, although nothing was revealed about how he fits into the story.

This Han Solo spin-off started shooting in late January, and hasn't been confirmed yet when shooting will wrap at this time. Disney and LucasFilm have set a May 25, 2018 release date for Han Solo: A Star Wars Story, which marks the 41st anniversary of the one that started it all, Star Wars: A New Hope. Take a look at these photos from the Fuerteventura set of Han Solo: A Star Wars Story below.

Lucasfilm is looking for 350 extras for the Han Solo shoot at Fuerteventura. pic.twitter.com/WyJ84ZsejB — The Force News (@SWForceNews) March 18, 2017