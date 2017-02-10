Will Yoda show up in the second Star Wars Anthology movie centered on Han Solo? It's entirely possible. And a meeting between Yoda and Han Solo was already supposed to have happened. Now, some are speculating that a deleted scene from the original Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith script, which came very close to shooting, may find its way back into the Han Solo: A Star Wars Story opening prologue.

Jar Jar Binks, Midi-chlorian and the tortured 'NOOOOOO!' that Darth Vader moans at the end of Revenge of the Sith are the top three most hated things about the prequels. But there's one moment that fans don't even want to admit is real. Rather, they forget about it and pretend it never happened. That scene has Yoda calling Chewbacca an 'old friend'. Yes, Yoda and Chewbacca are besties, and they have been for years. And thanks to George Lucas, this is officially part of the Star Wars canon.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith happens roughly 19 years before A New Hope. And the Han Solo movie is supposed to happen 10 years before A New Hope. Han Solo is in his early thirties when we first meet him on the Cantina at Mos Eisely. So that would mean he's in his early 20s for this upcoming spin-off. Alden Ehrenreich is 27 now, but can play younger. If he's 25 in the Anthology movie, that means he's roughly 16 years old during the time the events in Revenge of the Sith took place. George Lucas envisioned Han Solo at that time being 10 years old. And wrote a cameo for him into the Revenge of the Sith script. As it was scrapped, that isn't officially considered canon at this point. But as the team behind this next anthology have already proven with Garris Shrike, they aren't below dusting off old Legends canon and making it part of the cinematic universe.

And this is where it gets interesting. Rogue One, the first Star Wars Anthology movie, ditched the iconic opening crawl that precedes the prequel, original, and Force Awakens trilogies. Instead, they established that these spin-offs will have an opening prologue that shows the central character at an earlier stage in their life. And it's possible that a deleted Revenge of the Sith scene between Yoda and Han Solo could be resurrected. It's also possible that the Han Solo prologue will show how Han Solo and Chewbacca first met.

As ComicBookResources points out, when he was writing the final draft for Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, George Lucas already knew how fans felt about the Star Wars prequels, with The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones not being met with the warmest reception. So he attempted to shove as much original Star Wars throw backs and Easter eggs as he could into this final prequel trilogy movie. He wanted a ten-year-old Han Solo to have a cameo. And the timeline almost makes sense. George Lucas wanted Han to be 10, but if this scene gets resurrected, Han would have to be between 14 and 16 years old. Now, you may be wondering how Lucas planned to include Han in the first place.

Solo was only supposed to be in the movie for a few minutes of screen time. Some fans wouldn't have even registered that it was Han upon seeing him for that first time. The space pirate would have played a very small but pivotal role in the story. His scene would have happened when Yoda visits Kashyyyk, home planet of the Wookies, first introduced in the Star Wars Holiday Special. Yoda was supposed to bump into Han Solo, who was being raised by Chewbacca, who in the finished film, doesn't look much different than what we see in the later movies. Han finds a piece of a droid that is still transmitting to General Greivous, and he gives it to Yoda, which eventually allows Obi Wan to track down Greivous later in the movie. Here is Han Solo's dialogue as it appeared in an earlier version of the Sith script.

"I found part of a transmitter droid near the east bay... I think it's still sending and receiving signals."

Yoda responds with this.

"Good. Good. Track this we can back to the source. Find General Grievous, we might..."

As you can see, Han Solo would have had about as much screen time as Luke Skywalker gets in The Force Awakens. Artist Iain McCaig did concept art for the young Han Solo, which has been widely shared in the book The Art of Revenge of the Sith. McCaig says this about the scene.

"It's not in the script anymore, but we were told that Han Solo was on Kashyyyk and that he was being raised by Chewbacca. He's such a persnickety guy later on, he always has to have the best of everything, so I thought it'd be great if when he was a kid, he was an absolute slob."

George Lucas eventually dropped the Han Solo cameo from the movie. Though no reason is given for this omission. While this scene probably won't find its way back into the new Han Solo movie, directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are known for their humor, and they've already stated that they are going to focus on the lore surrounding these particular characters, which not only include Han but also Chewbacca, Lando and Shrike. It's not just possible that Yoda will find his way into the movie, it's highly likely.

The Han Solo movie is being planned as a trilogy. Yoda and Chewbacca are old friends. Perhaps Solo wasn't on Kashyyyk at the time of Revenge of the Sith, but many have long speculated that perhaps Chewbacca was at Mos Eisely when Obi-Wan and Luke arrived because he was on a secret mission for Yoda. A secret mission that he never told Han Solo about. Because, as we know, Han Solo doesn't believe in hokey religions when he first runs into the old Jedi on a mission to save the princess. Right? Right? The changes of Yoda showing up in Han Solo are actually pretty good.