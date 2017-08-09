Han Solo director Ron Howard revealed in an interview last week that he's very careful not to include even, "a sliver of a spoiler" in any of the photos he's sent out from the set, after taking over the production in late June. Still, that hasn't stopped fans from trying to find out more details, especially with the new photo he sent out today, where the director is seen, "checking out a camera move" on the set. The director is seen watching a monitor, and while we can see that one unspecified female character in a backless dress has her back to the camera, there is not much more we can glean from this image, unfortunately.

The photo from Ron Howard's Twitter features this mystery woman facing numerous other characters, although we can't make out any distinguishing details about the woman or the other characters gathered around her. It's possible this woman could be one of the two confirmed female cast members, Emilia Clarke, who herself sent out a humorous set video with Chewbacca last week, or Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Still, it could be any number of other characters who have yet to be confirmed, or even an unnamed background performer. One thing is for certain, though, if it was a spoiler, we wouldn't have seen it in the first place.

When Ron Howard took over from ousted directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, there were only reportedly three or four weeks left of filming. Since Ron Howard has already gone past that point, it's possible that the director may just be using the five weeks of reshoots that were already built into the schedule, but that has yet to be confirmed. In related news, Donald Glover spoke about how awkward this situation is with Lord and Miller being fired, describing himself as the "baby in the divorce." Here's what the actor had to say about Ron Howard and this whole situation below.

"Ron is such a legend, and he knows exactly what the vision for what he is doing is... (but Phil and Chris) hired us, so you sort of feel like, 'I know I'm not your first choice ...' And you worry about that. To be honest, I don't know exactly what happened. I feel like I was the baby in the divorce, or the youngest child. The oldest child is like, 'We know what's happening, but we are keeping you out of it.' And I'm just like, 'Was that scene good? How did you feel?'"

We also learned last week that Ron Howard kept an age-old tradition of his alive, giving his brother Clint Howard a cameo in this Han Solo spin-off, as he's done with practically every other movie he has directed. The director also recently shared a photo of a new R2 droid unit, which is definitely not R2-D2 because the color scheme is completely different. Despite the controversial firing and the production shutting down briefly, the May 25, 2018 release date for Han Solo will remain intact, but with production still happening, it's possible that date may shift at some point. While we wait for anything concrete on Han Solo, take a look at the latest set photo from Ron Howard below.