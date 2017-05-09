The second Star Wars anthology spin-off, the still untitled young Han Solo movie, is currently filming for release next year. Like the other Disney Star Wars movies so far, details have been kept under wraps during production, but we may have a very interesting detail, courtesy of a newly revealed set photo. If this photo really is what it appears to be, it looks like the Han Solo movie will be taking us back to a familiar and classic location within the Star Wars universe.

Warning: there may be minor spoilers ahead for Han Solo: A Star Wars Story. The folks over at Star Wars News Net, a very reliable fan site for all things related to a galaxy far, far away, recently got their hands on a set photo from the Han Solo movie. It is an overhead shot, showing a massive set in the middle of the desert. While it is impossible to confirm currently, it definitely looks like everyone's favorite smuggler will be returning to Tatooine.

The set is currently being built for the production in Fuerteventura, Spain, so what we see in the photo isn't finished. But we can see a massive building, with some smaller structures scattered around it, as well as some ships scattered on the landscape. Could we be seeing Han Solo and Chewie back at the Mos Eisley spaceport? This photo certainly seems to hint at that. However, when photos of Jakku surfaced during filming of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, many were convinced that those images were depicting Tatooine as well. So this could also be another, unidentified desert planet. But since Han and Chewie seemed quite familiar with Tatooine in Star Wars: A New Hope, it would make more sense for the planet to make an appearance in Han Solo: A Star Wars Story.

There may be a couple of other explanations. One, it was previously reported that Fuerteventura, Spain was being used as a stand-in for Han Solo's home planet of Corellia, which has often been mentioned in various Star Wars lore but has never been seen on screen. And it was also recently reported that Spain was going to be home to an all-new, yet unnamed world that is described as a desert salt flats planet.

While a lot in terms of specific plot details for the young Han Solo movie have yet to be revealed, we do know that the movie will pick up with the legendary smuggler when he is 18, taking us through when he is 24. It was also said that this movie will show how Han Solo "got his name." Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy clarified that we won't actually be seeing him with a different name, but more that we will be seeing how he earned his reputation. We also know that we will be seeing how he got his hands on the Millennium Falcon.

The Han Solo movie is being directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller (21 Jump Street, The LEGO Movie) with a script from Jon Kasdan and Lawrence Kasdan. The cast for the movie includes Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Ian Kenny, Thandie Newton, Michael K. Williams, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo. The young Han Solo movie is set for release on May 25, 2018. You can check out the set photo for yourself at Star Wars News Net.