With production still continuing on Ron Howard's Han Solo movie, the filmmaker isn't easing off of his presence on social media, showcasing new sneak peeks from the set, with this latest image sparking some interesting theories. Like all of his photos, we can't make out any specific characters, but this one has some fans speculating that this spin-off could feature a callback to an iconic scene from the very first Star Wars movie, A New Hope. We won't find out for sure until next May, when this highly-anticipated adventure hits theaters, but for now, it's fun to speculate.

The image surfaced on Ron Howard Twitter, featuring a shot of a split-screen monitor, with two different shots on the top and bottom. The top shot shows two extremely blurry characters, one of which seems to be towering over the other, which could mean the figure on the left is none other than Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo). The second shot below is the most interesting, an overhead view of what appears to be a bar fight, already in progress. It's this second shot that have some fans wondering if this story will come back to the iconic Mos Eisley Cantina, or if this will simply be a different pub.

You may recall that there were Han Solo set photos that surfaced in May, aerial shots from a desert set that seemed to indicate Han Solo and Chewie were returning to the desert planet of Tatooine, but it was never confirmed if that set was being used for Tatooine, or more specifically, the Mos Eisley space port. Still, since fans first met Han Solo at the Mos Eisley Cantina in Star Wars: A New Hope, many are hoping that this iconic location is revisited in some form or another. It has been previously confirmed that the story takes place 10 years before A New Hope, and Han Solo clearly knew his way around the cantina in A New Hope, so perhaps we'll get to see his first ever visit to this wretched hive of scum and villainy.

Even while fans try to dissect every photo Ron Howard puts out, the director revealed in an August interview that none of these photos contain even a "sliver" of a Han Solo spoiler, but that doesn't stop anyone from continuing to speculate about the greater meaning behind an of these images. As of now, with production still under way, these photos are basically all we have for now, and when principal photography eventually wraps (at some point), it's entirely possible that Ron Howard won't be so liberal with his social media photos during post-production. So, it's possible that these photos are all we'll get between now and the launch of the first trailer, whenever that may be.

We also reported earlier today that there will be a new Millennium Falcon used in this Han Solo spin-off, which is set for release on May 25, 2018. A report revealed that, during this movie, the iconic ship originally owned by Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) will be "brand new" in the movie. There has been talk that Han Solo may ultimately show the sabaac card game where Han Solo ultimately won the Millennium Falcon from his old friend Lando Calrissian. While we wait for more on Han Solo, check out the latest photo from Ron Howard below.