And so it begins! Today, Disney and Lucasfilm announced the production start on Han Solo, a new Star Wars Story. This comes along with the first cast photo featuring all of the main actors who will appear in the film. We have the cast photo below for you to check out, along with the full PR from Disney and LucasFilm. Though, the only one that showed up in costume is Chewbacca. And yes, they are all crammed inside the cockpit of the iconic Millennium Falcon.

"The adventure-filled past of the iconic scoundrel and everyone's favorite Wookiee is going before cameras this month when principal photography on the untitled Han Solo Star Wars Story officially began February 20th at Pinewood Studios, London."

Han Solo: A Star Wars Story will explore the duo's adventures before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, including their early encounters with that other card-playing rogue from a galaxy far, far away, Lando Calrissian.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are directors co-piloting the movie, with a cast that includes Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Thandie Newton, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, with Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca. Lord and Miller said this.

"Watching such inspired people from all over the world, with such unique voices, come together for the sole purpose of making art, is nothing short of miraculous. We can't think of anything funny to say, because we just feel really moved, and really lucky."

Written by Lawrence and Jon Kasdan, Han Solo will be produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur, Simon Emanuel and co-produced by Kiri Hart, Susan Towner and Will Allegra. Lawrence Kasdan and Jason McGatlin will executive produce.

Crewing the ship will be some of the industry's top talent, including Academy Award nominee for his work on Arrival, Bradford Young (Director of Photography), Chris Dickens (Editor), Dominic Tuohy (SFX Supervisor), Rob Bredow (VFX Supervisor) and Brad Allan (Action Designer).

They will be joining returning Star Wars veteran crew members Neal Scanlan (Creature & Droid FX Creative Supervisor), Neil Lamont (Production Designer), Dave Crossman and Glyn Dillon (Co-Costume Designers), Jamie Wilkinson (Prop Master), Lisa Tomblin (Hair), Amanda Knight (Make-Up) and Nina Gold (UK Casting Director). The untitled Han Solo Star Wars Story is slated for release on May 25, 2018. Punch it.