With production still under way on the new Han Solo spin-off, there is very little that has been confirmed at this point. We know that Alden Ehrenreich is the young Han Solo, with Donald Glover playing Lando Calrissian and Woody Harrelson playing Garris Shrike, but the characters played by Emilia Clarke, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Thandie Newton are still being kept under wraps. A new report has surfaced today, which claims to reveal two of these character names. There will be potential SPOILERS for Han Solo: A Star Wars Story below, so read on at your own risk.

Making Star Wars' sources reveal that there will be a puppet character called Mother Proxima in Han Solo: A Star Wars Story and another character called Val, but it hasn't been confirmed who will be portraying these characters. Mother Proxima is said to be operated by Dave Chapman, the same puppeteer who controlled the now-iconic BB-8 in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. This report also claims that Mother Proxima will be voiced by one of the cast members who have already been confirmed, but it wasn't said exactly who is portraying Mother Proxima.

The second character is named Val, a female character who is said to have "top billing" in this Star Wars movie. The name Val was said to be used quite often during the Pinewood Studios shoot, and this character is said to be involved in a number of stunts and action sequences. While none of the site's sources would confirm who is playing Val, the notion that this character has top billing could mean that this could be the character either Emilia Clarke, Phoebe Waller-Bridge or Thandie Newton is playing, since both actress' characters have yet to be revealed yet. There is also the possibility that these names could just be pseudonuyms for their real character names, but that has yet to be confirmed.

This report comes just days after another unconfirmed rumor surfaced, claiming that a popular Jedi warrior from the prequel trilogy named Quinlan Vos may surface in this adventure. George Lucas reportedly loved this character so much that he saved him from being wiped out, as part of the now-infamous Order 66, with the Star Wars creator planning on giving this character a major role in the live-action TV series Star Wars Underworld, that never came to fruition. Quinlan Vos' presence in Han Solo: A Star Wars Story has still not been confirmed at this time.

We also got to see a brief glimpse at one of the new alien creatures that will be featured in Han Solo: A Star Wars Story, thanks to a special Omaze video, where directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller gave fans a sneak peek at this unnamed creature, who had several eyes sticking out of his head. It hasn't been confirmed when production will wrap on Han Solo: A Star Wars Story, with LucasFilm setting a May 25, 2018 release date, the 41st Anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope. Hopefully we'll have more on this Star Wars spin-off in the very near future.