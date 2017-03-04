Is Michael K. Williams the big bad villain Han, Chewbacca and Lando will square off against in the first Han Solo movie? That's what a new rumor suggests. The actor is said to be in final negotiateons for a key role in the movie. At the time of the announcement, no character details were released. Now, Variety reporter Justin Kroll is claiming that Williams may very well be the bad guy. He says this on Twitter.

"I wasn't able to confirm but feel MKW is the villain in the pic from other sources."

This particular character is currently shrouded in mystery. It is possible that directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller will plunder the Legends canon for a villain that already exists, and make him part of the cinematic canon. But there is also speculation that this could be a completely new character. Earlier in the year, shortly after his casting was announced, Woody Harrelson confirmed that he is playing Garris Shrike, Han Solo's mentor who was first introduced in one of the Legend books.

Alden Ehrenreich is playing Han Solo in the movie, with Donald Glover playing Lando Calrissian and Joonas Suotamo stepping in as Chewbacca. Along with Shrike, those are the only four official confirmed characters who will be showing up in the movie. Also joining the cast are Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, with none of these new female characters announced at this time. Disney and Lucasfilm confirmed that Han Solo: A Star Wars Story is currently shooting. They offered this in their recent Han Solo PR.

"The adventure-filled past of the iconic scoundrel and everyone's favorite Wookiee is going before cameras this month when principal photography on the untitled Han Solo Star Wars Story officially began February 20th at Pinewood Studios, London."

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are directors co-piloting the movie. Written by Lawrence and Jon Kasdan, Han Solo will be produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur, Simon Emanuel and co-produced by Kiri Hart, Susan Towner and Will Allegra. Lawrence Kasdan and Jason McGatlin will executive produce. Crewing the ship will be some of the industry's top talent, including Academy Award nominee for his work on Arrival, Bradford Young (Director of Photography), Chris Dickens (Editor), Dominic Tuohy (SFX Supervisor), Rob Bredow (VFX Supervisor) and Brad Allan (Action Designer). Lord and Miller said this when the official announcement was made.

"Watching such inspired people from all over the world, with such unique voices, come together for the sole purpose of making art, is nothing short of miraculous. We can't think of anything funny to say, because we just feel really moved, and really lucky."

Han Solo will be the fourth Star Wars movie released since Disney purchased Lucasfilm back in 2012. It will hit theaters in the summer of 2018. Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be hitting before that, though, arriving in theaters this Christmas. With Last Jedi not even getting a trailer yet, it may be a while before we learn too many more details about Han Solo.