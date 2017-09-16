It's been heavily rumored that the Han Solo spin-off will give us our first look at two planets that have been talked about, but never seen on the big screen. Star Wars will continue its tradition of adding new locations with the Han Solo movie, finally bringing the additions of Corellia and Kessel. Fans have wondered about these 2 planets and whether they will show up in the movie as soon as it was officially announced that we were going to get a young Han Solo spin-off. Now it appears that we might finally get to see them on the big screen.

The new Making Star Wars Podcast reports that Corellia and Kessel will both be locations featured in the Han Solo movie, as well as news on what the Millennium Falcon looks like during this period. Corellia is Han Solo's home planet and Kessel is obviously famous for the Kessel Run that the Millennium Falcon did in less than 12 parsecs. The inclusion of the 2 planets seems like a no-brainer, but still has not been 100% officially confirmed at this time.

The Millennium Falcon is said to be white with blue markings and is originally owned by Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) in the untitled Han Solo movie. The podcast also reveals that the famous ship will be shown being used for its original purpose, which is to haul cargo. Reddit users have determined that the new/old paint job on the Millennium Falcon looks similar to the Revenge of the Sith paint scheme, but it is not clear if the two are connected at this time.

News on the Han Solo front has been relatively quiet for the past few weeks with director Ron Howard continuing to tease pictures and short videos from the set. The biggest news to have been revealed was the addition of Paul Bettany (Avengers: Infinity War) to the cast and many have been speculating who he might be playing in the movie. In keeping with the tight-lipped Star Wars trend, Howard didn't reveal anything about Bettany's character. Many have thought that Bettany is replacing a role that was previously played by Michael K. Williams, who was reportedly not available for the extensive reshoots Howard is directing. That character is rumored to be part alien, part animal. While others believe that Bettany will play an entirely new character all together.

Star Wars 9 recently went through a director shakeup that was very similar to that of the Han Solo director debacle with the firing of Colin Trevorrow from the project. The key difference being that Han Solo had already reportedly had 75% of the movie shot before Chris Miller and Phil Lord were let go while production for Star Wars 9 has yet to begin. Another key difference is that Star Wars 9 got delayed and pushed back, which many predict that the Han Solo movie will suffer the same fate. As for now, the Han Solo spin-off is still right on schedule.