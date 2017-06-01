Ever since reports surfaced that the Han Solo spin-off will shift production to Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands, there have been constant rumors that this location will be used to film scenes on Han Solo's (Alden Ehrenreich) homeland of Corellia, which would mark the first time this planet has ever been shown in a Star Wars movie. LucasFilm has never confirmed that this location will be in the movie, but today we have a new photo from the Fuerteventura set, which claims that this set is actually Corellia. There will be potential SPOILERS below, so read on at your own risk.

This new report and set photo comes from Canarias 7, which shows a number of huts on a beach set at Jandía Natural Park. The site reports that the inhabitants of Corellia live among the remains of old ships and other pieces of "intergalactic scrap" which gives the set a "junkyard feel". Here's an excerpt from the site's report with more details about the Corellia set.

"The hometown of Han Solo, the Star Wars smuggler, emerges from the white sand of the Jandía Natural Park. The inhabitants of this place of the planet Corellia live in some damaged igloos and under the remains of ships and other intergalactic scrap. It is the first image of the setting where during two weeks Disney and Sur Films roll, amid strong security measures, the spin-off of the first years of life of the most famous adventurer in the saga of Star Wars. Where only hikers, old fishermen and some goats went, Disney and Surf Films have assembled in about two months a town inspired by the most genuine Star Wars universe. This first photo will certainly not disappoint the thousands and thousands of followers of the intergalactic saga devised 40 years ago by the American director George Lucas."

However, another report at Star Wars News Net claims that they doubt this set is Corellia, and is actually an "abandoned settlement on Tatooine." While there is no concrete proof that this desert set is either Corellia or Tatooine, the site mentions that Jabba the Hutt's palace was long established on Tatooine, and there have been recent rumors that Jabba will surface in the movie. The site also mentions that Boba Fett is very familiar with Tatooine, with the site speculating that Boba will put in an appearance, which has yet to be confirmed.

In related news, a new set video has surfaced from the Fawley Power Station set in the U.K., where we first saw videos of a classic speeder chase. This new video doesn't feature Han Solo, but instead a Stormtrooper, riding in a unique speeder around the set, most likely as a part of the same chase scene. It isn't known when that video was actually taken though. We also have a few new details from a Twitter user named "dragon's daughter," which claims that Emilia Clarke could be on the Fuerteventura set all week. There is also a photo of Donald Glover taken with a fan in Italy, which means he isn't in Fuerteventura quite yet, but it is speculated that he may be arriving there soon. Take a look at the new video and photo from Han Solo: A Star Wars Story.

