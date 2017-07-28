The still untitled Han Solo movie is humming right along under the direction of Academy Award winning director Ron Howard. He recently took over for Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who were fired just weeks before production was scheduled to end. Things are still being kept pretty secretive, but a lot more updates from the set have arrived ever since Howard starting doing his own thing with the sci-fi adventure. The most recent update comes from Emilia Clarke, who provides us with our best look yet at Chewbacca from the set. Though, the Wookie appears to be attacking Emilia Clarke as you can hear her disembodied voice scream out, 'No!' In Terror as the giant walking rug lurches towards her arms sprawled. What set the Wookie off?

Emilia Clarke's Instagram shared a brief video from behind-the-scenes of the young Han Solo movie which features Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca. The role has historically been played by Peter Mayhew, but given Mayhew's age, the elder Wookie has passed the torch to Suotamo on this one. Though, they both worked together on Star Wars: The Force Awakens, so he isn't a total newbie. By the looks of things, he is getting along just fine with the cast and crew. Here's what Emilia Clarke had to say about the video, ensuring that Chewbacca was helping her celebrate, not eat her, despite her cries at the end of the video.

"In a Instagram far far away....... (Or in pinewood backlot filming #untitledhansolomovie ) One CHEWBACCA (and one @emilia_clarke) wanted to THANK EACH AND EVERY ONE OF YOU 10 MILLION WONDERSTAR-INCREDIBLE DREAM MAKERS for following me!!! Yup. Those dreamboats at @starwars said yes, this furry ball of joy could help me thank you personally... @joonassuotamo you are more than just a cute nose and lotta hair to me. #allhailthewookieofourdreams #behindthescenes #behindthelove"

The video may be a bit silly, but we do get an excellent feel for Joonas Suotamo in costume. Plus, everyone seems to be having fun, which is a good sign. As for Emilia Clarke, we really don't have much in the way of confirmed details about her character, but she is reportedly the female lead of the movie. Beyond that, we're going to have to wait until Lucasfilm gives us a little more to chew on.

If that isn't enough for you, Ron Howard also shared another little tease from the set. He recently posted a picture to Twitter showing a scene that he was working out for the Han Solo movie with cinematographer Bradford Young. In the background of the image, we can see a new alien for the movie, but the director didn't provide any clues as to what is happening in this scene or who the creature is in his caption.

"Working out a shot w/cinematographer Bradford Young for #UntitledHanSoloMovie"

Lucasfilm is still determined to hit the May 25, 2018, release date for the Han Solo movie, despite the major setbacks. As big as the setbacks were, things certainly appear to be on track now. We'll probably all feel a lot better (or maybe worse) once we finally get to see some footage. Can Alden Ehrenreich really convince us he's Han Solo? For now, be sure to check out the Chewbacca set video and Ron Howard's set photo for yourself below.