Last week, new Han Solo spin-off set photos surfaced featuring Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo riding around in a new speeder ship, which has been speculated to be the character's mode of transport before he obtained the Millennium Falcon. Today we have a new video that shows Han Solo racing this podcar, as it's being pulled by a large truck, with another SUV being used as a camera truck. The scenes were being shot at the Fawley Power Station in Southhampton, U.K., and here's what one observer named "Steve H." had to say about what was being shot there.

"Finally made it out to Fawley. Nothing shaking but just spoke to a lady walking her dog...she saw some sort of battle filming plus they were filming some sort of 'drag race' with 'odd looking vehicles."

Making Star Wars obtained the video below from a reader, which only shows Han Solo's speeder. The video was take from quite a great distance, so we can't see for certain if it was in fact Alden Ehrenreich himself in this speeder, or one of his stuntmen. There is also smoke created for this race and other effects, although it remains to be seen how much filming will take place at this location. It also isn't clear who Han Solo is racing, but hopefully we'll find out more as filming continues at this location.

It's possible that this race may have some connection to an iconic character said to be making his return in this spin-off, Jabba the Hutt. There had been rumors that the desert shoot on the Canary Island of Fuerteventura is actually being used for Tatooine, instead of Han Solo's homeland of Corellia, as previously rumored. Aerial photos taken above the set seemed to indicate that the set was actually the Mos Eisley spaceport, but that was never confirmed. Jabba the Hutt did in fact use Tatooine as his home planet, and we know Han and Jabba have quite the checkered past, with Han abandoning some of Jabba's precious cargo. Perhaps we'll get to see what started this contentious relationship between these two iconic characters.

It isn't clear if any other main cast members were present during this shoot, such as Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Phoebe Waller-Bridge or Joonas Suotamo. We have also recently gotten details about some of the new characters that will be featured in this movie, but it still isn't revealed who is playing them. One of these new characters is said to be called Mother Proxima, a puppet character that will be operated by Dave Chapman, who controlled the ball droid BB-8 in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Mother Proxima will reportedly be voiced by one of the cast members who have already been confirmed, which could mean that either Emilia Clarke or Phoebe Waller-Bridge may be portraying this character. The other character is another female named Val, who is said to have top billing. There has also been talk that a character from the prequel trilogy named Quinlan Vos may surface in this adventure.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller are directing Han Solo: A Star Wars Story from a script by Lawrence Kasdan and his son Jon Kasdan. Disney and LucasFilm have set a May 25, 2018 release date for this Han Solo spin-off, which marks the 41st anniversary of the very first Star Wars movie, A New Hope. Take a look at this video from the set below, as production continues. It clearly offers a nod to George Lucas' pre-Star Wars classic American Graffiti.