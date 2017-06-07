Earlier this week, a new report surfaced about the Han Solo spin-off filming in Fuerteventura, which has been rumored to be used for Han Solo's (Alden Ehrenreich) homeland of Corellia. While it still remains uncertain how much filming is left on this Star Wars adventure, new details have surfaced thanks to actress Thandie Newtwon. Unfortunately, the actress doesn't reveal what character she is playing, or any specifics about the story, but she did tease how the movie defied all of her expectations.

Ever since Thandie Newton was cast in February, just after production started, there have been a number of rumors as to who she may be playing, including Sana Solo, the first wife of Han Solo who is mentioned in Star Wars novels but has never been seen on the big screen before. The actress was interviewed by Oprah Winfrey as part of Variety's Actors on Actors series, which debuts its sixth season on PBS SoCal June 13. While she couldn't spill any secrets about the story, she did reveal during her interview that she was grateful to work on such a huge franchise at her age. Here's what she had to say below.

"I had these ideas of what it would be, and it was completely different to everything I imagined. I'm so thrilled, but I've signed a non-disclosure [agreement] and I can't say a word. To be part of a legacy like Star Wars, it's loved for a reason. I could have been in it for a brief little nothing and I would have been thrilled and delighted. To be taken seriously, a woman of color at 44 years old, to be in a dope-ass franchise."

The actress also added that this was the first movie she had ever done that her 16-year-old daughter was interested in. It isn't confirmed if she has already wrapped her role in this Star Wars spin-off, but she added in her interview that, just after wrapping on Westworld, she got a tattoo in her mother's native Zimbabwe language, which meant freedom, and she stopped worrying about what project would come next. The next project that happened to come along was in fact Han Solo: A Star Wars Story.

As of now, the only characters that have been confirmed in Han Solo: A Star Wars Story are Alden Ehrenreich's title character and Donald Glover's Lando Calrissian. There had been talk that Woody Harrelson was playing Garris Shrike, Han Solo's mentor, but those details were never confirmed by LucasFilm, and there has been no confirmation as to who Emilia Clarke and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are playing quite yet. LucasFilm hasn't confirmed when production is slated to wrap quite yet, so it's possible that more details and/or rumors may leak from the set as filming continues. With production continuing on Fuerteventura, hopefully we'll get more aerial images from the set. Until then, take a look at part of Thandie Newton's interview with Oprah Winfrey where she talks Han Solo: A Star Wars Story.