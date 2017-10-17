At last, Ron Howard has finally revealed the official title for the Han Solo movie. In a not at all surprising announcement, the director shared that the official title for the Star Wars standalone is Solo: A Star Wars Story. Previous reports indicated that the movie would be titled Han Solo: A Star Wars Story, which was close, but not quite there. So now, we all finally know what to call this thing when we talk about it.

The director made the reveal in a short video posted to his Twitter in order to thank the cast and crew he worked with on Solo: A Star Wars Story. According to the video, they are wrapping up production, which means after all of the mess, this movie is finally in the can and, hopefully, that means we'll be seeing more than just some ominous set photos in the near future. To reveal the title, Ron Howard had some fun with the reveal, making a bit of a joke out of the secretive nature of making a Star Wars movie. Here's what he had to say in the video.

"Hi. Well, as we wrap up production I just want to take this moment to thank an incredibly talented cast and crew for all of their hard work. And to the fans out there, I hope you've enjoyed the pictures that I've been sharing. Pictures that I've taken from the set of....can we even say the name of the movie?"

Ron Howard was hired by Disney and Lucasfilm to take over directing duties on the Han Solo movie after Phil Lord and Chris Miller (The LEGO Movie) were fired just before production was scheduled to end. As a result, a couple months of additional shooting were needed and that means a whole lot of the movie had to be reworked. That being the case, it has certainly affected Lucasfilm's original marketing plans for the movie. But now, with the official title reveal out of the way, we can start looking forward to this movie that Howard, who is a very accomplished director, was hopefully able to get on the right track.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is set for release on May 25, 2018. That was the date Lucasfilm had originally set prior to Phil Lord and Chris Miller being fired over "creative differences." Those differences were clearly very severe, as Lucasfilm preferred the initial PR nightmare (not to mention all of the extra money they had to spend) to just working with what had already been shot. It seems ambitious for the studio to still make that date, seeing as production just wrapped, but they've made no indication that they plan on changing the release.

The title follows suit with the first of the Star Wars standalone movies, which was last year's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. With the Solo: A Star Wars Story announcement, it seems likely this will be the trend for future standalone movies set in a galaxy far, far away. Now the important question; is a trailer coming out soon? It seems like a safe bet and we'll be sure to keep you up to date as more details emerge. You can check out Ron Howard's Twitter reveal of the title for yourself below.