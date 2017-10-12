If the still untitled Han Solo movie hasn't already wrapped shooting, it should very soon. So the question on everyone's mind is, when are we going to see the first teaser trailer for the next Star Wars spin-off? Actually, at this point, a better question is, when is Lucasfilm going to reveal the official title for the Han Solo movie? Today, we have some answers. They're not concrete, but they're answers. It looks like we're going to get a title reveal "soon," according to Jordan Maison of Cinelix. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I haven't heard anything about a name other than it should be revealed soon."

Jordan Maison revealed the information on Twitter and, even though soon isn't super specific, that does mean Star Wars fans won't have to wait all that much longer to know what the currently untitled Han Solo movie is going to be called. Some merchandise leaks from earlier this year suggest that, unsurprisingly, the movie will be titled Han Solo: A Star Wars Story, but that has yet to be confirmed by Lucasfilm, or really even hinted at in any official capacity. As for the trailer? Maison reveals that one is cut together and is "floating around" as we speak.

"Heard that some #HanSolo marketing stuff is done & a trailer cut is floating around. No idea when we'll see it, but...one exists.

It makes perfect sense that a trailer for the Han Solo movie is cut together. Lucasfilm has been filming the movie for a long time, even though Ron Howard has had to do very extensive reshoots, so they have enough footage to show us something. People were surprised we didn't see anything at Star Wars Celebration back in April, so the fact that we still don't have a teaser is a bit surprising. Especially since the studio remains committed to releasing the movie on May 25, 2018.

So, when could we possibly expect to see the trailer for the Han Solo movie? There are a couple of times that make a good deal of sense. Thor: Ragnarok is set to hit theaters on November 3 and, since that is a Disney movie as well, it wouldn't be at all surprising if they release the trailer in time so that it can play ahead of their latest Marvel movie. Beyond that, the most obvious time would be with Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which is set for release on December 15. That would only give them about five months to market the movie, which makes it likely they'll release it a bit sooner, but you never know.

Ron Howard had to clean up the mess that was made following the decision from Lucasfilm to fire directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller just weeks before production was scheduled to wrap. That has no doubt put a kink in Lucasfilm's original marketing plans, but they're going to have to start doing something soon. This is a Star Wars movie, which means it's an expensive movie. That means they need to get people on board sooner rather than later. Based on Jordan Maison's comments, that time is going to be very soon. So keep your eyes peeled, Star Wars fans.

