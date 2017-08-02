With production continuing on LucasFilm's Han Solo spin-off, spirits seem to be quite high on set, with Emilia Clarke recently sharing a fun Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) video. Today, we have even more details from the man who has taken the helm, Ron Howard. The filmmaker teased in a recent interview that production is "coming along great," while sharing two new set photos featuring some of the movie's droids (including what looks like a different R2 unit). He's hoping to make a great Star Wars movie and he doesn't want fans to lose hope. We also have more from Woody Harrelson, who sings the director's praises. But first, here's what Ron Howard had to say abou thow the production is coming along so far.

"It's a fantastic script, a great cast and I am having a fantastic creative experience with it. (It) came with great characters, a great script and actors who inhabit those characters. It's a great young cast, incredibly strong, smart, funny people who love their characters and love being part of this. I think we'll be able to do something that is a lot of fun."

Unlike ousted directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who were shockingly fired back in June with just a few weeks of shooting left, Ron Howard has been sharing numerous photos from the set, including the two he shared today. However, don't expect to find any spoilers hidden within these images, with the director telling The Hollywood Reporter that he is very "careful not to include even a sliver of a spoiler" in his social media outreach.

In related news, Entertainment Tonight managed to catch up with Woody Harrelson, who had nothing but praise for his new director, stating that "the Force is still very much with us," adding that, "it's great that Ron came along when he did." When asked about his co-star Alden Ehrenreich, the star teased that this could be one of the most humorous Star Wars movies to date.

"He's a great actor and a great guy, [with a] great sense of humor. I think a lot of humor comes through what he's doing. I think it could be one of the funnier Star Wars movies."

While we'll have to wait and see how funny this movie turns out to be, the comedy aspect has been brought up in the aftermath of Phil Lord and Chris Miller's firing, with some sources comparing Alden Ehrenreich's performance to Jim Carrey in Ace Ventura. The directors were said to be taking a "screwball comedy" approach to the character, reportedly one of the reasons they were unceremoniously fired just before production was set to wrap. While we wait for more on Han Solo, take a look at the latest set photos from director Ron Howard.

Droids help make the Galaxy go round but I find they don't always listen to the director!#UntitledHanSoloMoviepic.twitter.com/XSgvK4y4Dd — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) August 2, 2017