We've known for quite some time that Warwick Davis will have a role in LucasFilm's Han Solo spin-off, but now a new report reveals exactly which character he's portraying. The iconic actor was featured in a Han Solo Omaze video this spring, where former directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller revealed a brand new alien creature, although no details about Davis' actual role have been revealed until now. While these details have not been confirmed, there may be SPOILERS below, so read on at your own risk.

A new report from Making Star Wars reveals that Warwick Davis is playing a character called "Fight Droid 2." This report claims that this character puts a different spin on the power droid featured in the original trilogy, which was basically just a small walking rectangular-shaped box. The original power droids were not sophisticated machines, since their primary purpose was to recharge vehicles and machinery. They came equipped with an internal power generator and external sockets, but that's about it. This new Fight Droid 2, though, is actually quite dangerous.

This report claims that Fight Droid 2 comes equipped with a chainsaw, and has buzzsaw blades for hands, with its primary function said to be for killing. This report doesn't reveal who has programmed these droids, and there is no clear indication of where we may see these droids. The report speculates that we may find this character in a gambling hall, where this droid may or may not encounter Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) and Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo). Still, there isn't even any indication that this droid will have any contact with Han Solo or Chewbacca whatsoever, but it does continue Warwick Davis' storied history with the Star Wars franchise.

Warwick Davis made his feature film debut in Return of the Jedi as the adorable Ewok known as Wicket, who we first see in an encounter with Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia. He went on to play a number of different characters in the first Star Wars prequel, The Phantom Menace, such as Wald, a Pod racer spectator and a Mos Espa citizen, before returning to the franchise as Wollivan, one of the patrons at Maz Kanata's (Lupita Nyong'o) castle in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. He also had a role in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as Weeteef Cyubee, a member of Saw Gerrera's (Forest Whitaker) forces.

We also saw in July that Warwick Davis reunited with Ron Howard on the set, nearly 30 years after they first worked together on the iconic LucasFilm adventure Willow. While this report regarding Warwick Davis' role on Han Solo has not yet been confirmed, it's possible we may learn more about his role as production continues. At this point, it remains unclear when principal photography will wrap on Han Solo, since the production has gone far beyond when the original production was scheduled to wrap, before Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired and Ron Howard was brought in. LucasFilm has maintained that they will not change the May 25, 2018 release date, but if production continues on like this into the forseeable future, the studio may have no choice but to delay the movie until December 2018.