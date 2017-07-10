Woody Harrelson is out and about promoting War for the Planet of the Apes, but he set aside some time to talk about the upcoming untitled Han Solo movie, noting that new director Ron Howard is "awesome" and that the project is in "very capable hands." The Han Solo movie seems to finally be on the rebound after the shocking news that directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller had been fired from the project due to the ol' creative differences excuse, which may for once actually be true. Ron Howard has stepped up to finish what Miller and Lord have started and Woody Harrelson, who portrays Becket in the spin-off couldn't be happier about the situation.

Uproxx recently sat down with Woody Harrelson to talk about War for the Planet of the Apes and the subject inevitably switched gears to talk about the Han Solo movie and the controversy surrounding the project. When the subject of Han Solo was brought up, Harrelson reportedly sat back in his chair, grinned ear to ear and had this to say.

"Oh, you can relax, man, because obviously the Force is with us."

Harrelson than began to laugh before going on to explain how much he enjoys working with director Ron Howard again. Harrelson explains.

"Ron is great. He's awesome. He's such a gentleman and so prepared."

The praise didn't stop there as Woody Harrelson went on to say that he enjoyed working with Phil Lord and Chris Miller as well. He says this.

"And I loved Chris and Phil. But I think we did land in very capable hands."

Harrelson's thoughts on the Han Solo project come after some pictures of him as Becket and Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo with Chewbacca on set leaked a few days ago. When presented with the leaked photos, Harrelson was shocked to see how close the pictures were taken and how clear they were, but did not offer any other information pertaining to said leaked photos. Careful inspection of the leaked video and pictures does not reveal anything about the plot of the Star Wars spin-off movie, but the set appears to be some kind of museum of some sort that may have an Ewok in a glass case on display.

Not much is clear about what Lord and Miller shot or what will be completely new from Howard taking over the reigns. Specific plot points are still unknown as is the title, but we should hopefully find out this weekend at Disney's D23 expo since it has been confirmed that Han Solo will not be at the San Diego Comic-Con this year. It would be smart to show off some teaser footage and finally release a title to continue the positive rebound that the project currently has going.

Woody Harrelson was sure not to give anything else away about the Han Solo movie, but he is obviously very confident with the way the movie is taking shape at the moment. Ron Howard has even been trolling fans on his social media, posting pictures of his shoes, throwing away garbage, and even a sneak peek into the editing room, which showed a Star Wars coffee cup. More information about the still untitled Han Solo movie is on the way, more than coffee cups, trash, and shoes. In the meantime, check out those leaked set pictures and video that shocked Harrelson below.

