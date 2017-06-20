Almost exactly four months after the first Han Solo cast photo was revealed on the first day of production, directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller have parted ways with Han Solo: A Star Wars Story. The directors are leaving after four months of shooting, with creative differences being cited as the reason. Here's what the filmmaker had to say in a brief statement below.

"Unfortunately, our vision and process weren't aligned with our partners on this project. We normally aren't fans of the phrase 'creative differences' but for once this cliché is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew."

StarWars.com also confirms that, despite the directors parting ways with this project, the May 25, 2018 release date will still be intact. This news also comes just a few months after the filmmakers participated in a Han Solo Omaze video with Warwick Davis, where they revealed a mysterious new creature that was seen hanging around the set. LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy also issued her own brief statement about the directors parting ways, while hinting that their replacement will be revealed soon.

"Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew, but it's become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we've decided to part ways. A new director will be announced soon."

Before Phil Lord and Chris Miller were announced as the Han Solo: A Star Wars Story directors in July 2015, there had been rumors that the studio was seeking Jon Favreau, Matthew Vaughn and Joss Whedon to direct, although it remains unclear if the studio will circle back to them, now that Phil Lord and Chris Miller have backed out. Still, it seems unlikely that any of those filmmakers would board the project, with Joss Whedon currently set to write and direct Warner Bros.' Batgirl, Matthew Vaughn in post-production on Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Jon Favreau working on The Jungle Book 2 and The Lion King remake for Disney.

Earlier this month, new Han Solo set photos leaked from the island of Fuerteventura, part of the Canary Islands, which has been rumored to be used for scenes set in the iconic Tattoine, while other rumors claim that this location is being used for Han Solo's (Alden Ehrenreich) homeland of Corellia, which has been referenced in the movies before, although the actual planet has never been seen before. Disney and LucasFilm haven't confirmed if production will fully be shut down or not, but with the directors backing out, it seems likely. Hopefully we'll have more updates on Han Solo: A Star Wars Story soon, following this huge bombshell.