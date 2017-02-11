Do droids have genders? Sure, human actors play many of the droid roles in the various Star Wars movies. And droids like K-2SO and C-3PO have distinctly male voices. But are they sexual beings? That's a question fans have long pondered, and the answer may be revealed in next year's Han Solo: A Star Wars Story. A new report confirms that the second Anthology movie after Rogue One will be introducing the franchise's first female droid.

With its beeps and other electronic noises as a voice, R2-D2 has always been viewed as an asexual character in the Star Wars canon. When The Force Awakens was in the midst of production, reports seemingly concluded that BB-8 was female. J.J. Abrams later confirmed that the droid was in fact 'male', though it has no sexual organs that we know of. Now, Meet the Movie Press is reporting that the main new droid in Han Solo will be distinctly female.

It was announced earlier in the week that Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be playing a key role in Han Solo. She will be a CG character, with the actress doing motion capture. Now it has been revealed that she will be playing a droid that is said to give Rogue One's K-2SO a run for his money. And this as yet unnamed droid will be distinctly female.

So far, all of the new main droids have been wildly different in personality and design. Though K-2SO and C-3PO do share some similarities, like their tendency to point out that sometimes the odds of something bad happening are quite good. These two are male in shape and form. Which begs the question, will Phoebe Waller-Bridge's character have a more distinct female look? C-3PO and K-2SO are flat chested mechanical beings. Will Bridge's droid have breasts? What will be their function? Is this necessary?

Jeff Sneider, a respected journalist who works for Tracking Board, says that Waller-Bridge is definitely going to "be the first female droid in Star Wars history." While that hasn't been confirmed by Disney nor LucasFilm at this point in time, it has been confirmed that the role will be CGI-heavy. She's not just doing the voice, either. She will fully embody the robot's persona.

Some believe TC-14 from The Phantom Menace is Star Wars' first female droid. Though, that robot was voiced by male actor John Fensom. BD-3000 and Bettie-Bot VJ are also said to be female droids, each introduced in the animated Clone Wars series. So the line is a little blurred. But it can be said that Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the first female actress to play a droid in a live-action Star Wars movie, in terms of voice and movement.

The other so-called female droids that have been 'introduced' in various Star Wars adventures were also background players. Phoebe's unnamed android is a main character, and will go onto be a prominent presence in the Star Wars canon. She hasn't been seen in other Star Wars movies, though, so it's hard to say what her fate ultimately is. We know she doesn't make it to A New Hope, but by that time, Han Solo and Chewbacca could have easily sold her off or traded her. Perhaps they lose her in a game of Sabacc? With Han Solo now in production, it's anybody's guess as to when we'll get our first look at this first-ever female droid.