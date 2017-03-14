It's been just under a month since Han Solo started production , and while we likely won't get any official plot details for quite some time, there has been no shortage of rumors swirling around this story. While we know production is largely taking place at Pinewood Studios in the U.K., a new report reveals that the shoot has shifted to the island of Fuerteventura, one of the Canary Islands, which will reportedly be used for the planet of Corellia, the home planet of Han Solo where the iconic Millennium Falcon was built. Despite this planet's place in Star Wars lore, this will mark the first time this planet has been shown in any Star Wars movie or TV show.

La Provencia reports that production started March 11 on the island of Fuerteventura, which lies just off the coast of Morocco. The dune area of ​​Cañada de la Barca, in the interior of the Jandía Natural Park in Fuerteventura, will be used as the desert planet of Coreilla. The report reveals that the base camp is being built in Cañada de la Barca, although it isn't clear when filming will actually begin, or how long filming is scheduled to take place on the island. Still, these details could bolster a popular rumor that revolves around the Millennium Falcon.

It has been confirmed that this movie will be set 10 years before the events of A New Hope, offering an origin story for Han Solo, before we first meet him at the Mos Eisley Cantina in A New Hope. Even before Donald Glover came aboard to play Lando Calrissian, there had been rumors that this movie will include the actual Sabaac card game mentioned in Empire Strikes Back, where Lando lost the Millennium Falcon to Han Solo. Corellia is believed to be where the Millennium Falcon was built, and where this Sabaac game took place. Still, it hasn't been confirmed that Corellia is an actual location in this movie quite yet.

Other characters who hail from Corellia in Star Wars lore include the X-Wing fighter pilot Wedge Antilles, and a character named BoShek from A New Hope, who Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) and Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) were seen talking to in the Mos Eisley Cantina. It is also believed that Han Solo learned to become the "greatest smuggler in the galaxy under the order of Jabba the Hutt," according to this report, and also where he completed the Kessell Run in less than 12 parsecs, but that may not be accurate. The planet has been mentioned before in the Legends books, which are no longer part of the Star Wars canon, featuring lush jungles, with the planet also known for manufacturing space transports.

Since those stories are no longer part of the Star Wars canon, this movie could stray from those descriptions, but since these scenes are set inside a massive park on the island of Fuerteventura, it could still be somewhat accurate. Stars Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke and Woody Harrelson are expected to be present for these scenes, although it remains to be seen if any set photos will leak while production gets under way. Han Solo: A Star Wars Story has been set for release on May 25, 2018, which marks the 41st anniversary of the first Star Wars movie, A New Hope.